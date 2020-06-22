The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald didn't miss the minicamp wear and the offseason program

Legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is entering his 17th NFL season, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the teams were forced to work on their computers rather than on the team's premises. Fitzgerald says it reminded him of one of his favorite seasons to date.

In 2011, the teams did not train during the offseason due to a block that occurred prior to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players' association. Fitzgerald said, "It was my favorite offseason I've had in 17 years and it's not even close."

"For a guy like me who doesn't have the wear and tear of minicamps and OTAs, the heavy lifting and monotony of being in meetings all day, for things you practically know for the past 15 years," Fitzgerald told the website. of the team. “I can get to the things that are most important to me to get together, which I know. So this has been great. The only difference is the things that we are dealing with as a society that none of us have had to face in our lives in this soccer team, COVID, and now the protests. That's different, but in terms of dance preparation, it's been great. "

Because Fitzgerald has such an impressive resume, he would have the power to stay out during the offseason if he really wanted to. Fitzgerald could easily make a strong argument about why he doesn't need to be around, yet he almost always is.

Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro team, and led the NFL in receptions in 2005 and 2016, and received touchdowns in 2008 and 2009. Fitzgerald, arguably one of the best wide receivers to play in the NFL, formed part of the 2010 NFL team, as well as the all-time centennial team.

As the Cardinals continue to move forward with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray in the center, Fitzgerald will be a key player in the team's offense, which has recently traded for wide receiver All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver. Christian Kirk and running back Kenyan Drake.