The Caribbean faces a dilemma that reopens during the pandemic

(CNN) – For many Caribbean islands, the coronavirus presents an impossible dilemma.

Some islands have closed to visitors to protect their citizens, but cut a key economic lifeline. Others have remained open to tourism and risk exposing a population to a pandemic that has overwhelmed the capabilities of much wealthier countries.

While being an island nation appears to provide a geographic advantage in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the economies of most Caribbean islands are highly dependent on the money tourists bring with them when they vacation.

Cuba, the largest island in the Caribbean, is a good example of what the entire region is facing.

It closed to all commercial travel in late March after the first cases of the coronavirus were reported, brought in by visiting Italian tourists.

Four months later, the island's extensive public health system has paved the curve for new cases, but it is still struggling to completely rid the island of the virus that has so far infected 2,555 people and claimed 87 lives, according to Cuban government figures.

Usually the registry is crowded with tourists, the streets of Old Havana are now almost deserted.

Nelson Rodríguez Tamayo, the owner of the popular El Café restaurant, has been able to reopen as restrictions in Havana eased. But since tourists used to represent 80% of its clientele, the once bustling restaurant is now empty most days.

"It was completely a disaster, we collapsed. We sank," he said. "I feel like I'm starting the business again and it's really difficult, I don't know where I'm going."

Rodríguez said he had fired several of his staff and was working on creating more dishes for the oriented Cubans while waiting to see how many more weeks or even months until Cuba reopens.

Patrick Oppmann, head of CNN's Havana Office, says the island is struggling as it tries to reopen during the pandemic. Patrick Oppmann / CNN

The cost of losing tourists

He is not alone. Across the island, Cubans who rent Airbnbs, drive classic cars, or sell food to restaurants have had an economic impact. The Cuban government, which owns all the big hotels on the island, has seen its revenue drop and promised to make some changes to the centralized economic model to ease the pain.

In July, the Cuban government opened hotels in isolated coves off the island's coast, promising international visitors a vacation in the country that has kept the spread of the virus low. To date, however, no tourists have come.

"We have gone four months without tourism, which means a sustained loss of income," Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernández said during a television appearance.

During that appearance, officials announced that due to the economic calamity caused by the coronavirus and new sanctions from the Trump administration, the Cuban government would soon open stores that sell food in US dollars, the currency of the enemy of the Cold War in Cuba.

Private taxi drivers driving tourists around Havana in classic American cars have had an economic impact. Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty Images

Now what?

The economic strain caused by the coronavirus is being felt around the world, but in the Caribbean, where much of the local economy depends on tourism, the tap has been closed almost overnight.

Frank Comito, CEO and President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, said that in just three weeks in March, hotel occupancy represented by his organization fell from 76% to 10%.

"It varies, but it is certainly critical and essential for almost all jurisdictions in the Caribbean," Comito told CNN. "We are seeing some indications of areas that have had less impact, but it is too early to really see us getting out of this in any meaningful way."

Comito said his association is working with hotels to improve security training and implement a system to report coronavirus cases on their properties while the Caribbean waits to see when tourism will recover.

Not so fast

Best days last summer on a street in Dunmore Town on Harbor Island, Bahamas Shutterstock

Some countries are already witnessing the danger of reopening too soon.

The Bahamas reopened its tourism activities on July 1 after a two-month shutdown, confident that the islands had the spread of the coronavirus under control.

Almost immediately, the number of cases in the Bahamas skyrocketed. Many tourists came from Florida, which has had more than 430,000 coronavirus cases, a higher number than the entire population of the Bahamas.

Bahamian Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis warned of a "serious health crisis", suspended commercial air travel with the United States in July, and then ordered that all arriving visitors have to be quarantined at an isolation facility in the government for two weeks and then tested negative for the coronavirus.

Essentially, stopping all tourism is likely to be devastating for many in the Bahamas. On some islands, locals have established food banks to help those who work in the tourism industry not go hungry.

Helping hands

The stunning pink sand beach in the Bahamas' tourist destination, Harbor Island, is nearly empty these days, but residents, with government help and private donations, have established a food distribution system to feed people in need. Many of whom are unemployed workers in the tourism industry.

Volunteers at the Briland Food Bank now provide food and other necessities to more than 3,000 people in need every two weeks, said William Simmons, a school principal and one of the campaign organizers.

"This community, we come together when necessary," said Simmons. "The number of hours that people have started volunteering their time packing the groceries, distributing them using their own vehicles, coming in to help with the database. It makes you feel like this is a good place to be because we're going to do whatever we have so everyone is fine. "