The cartels of Rio go from administering drugs to pushing medications

In the absence of state aid, President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to crush criminals "like cockroaches", gangs have increased. Where they used to sell narcotics with the rule of the gun, now they also impose curfews, social distancing and delivery of food for the neediest.

"We fear the virus, not Bolsonaro," said Ronaldo, a member of a gang that, like most of the people interviewed, requested anonymity or gave a false name. "We can't count exactly how many have died. Hospitals kill more than if you stay home and take care of yourself."

A drug gang gave CNN access to one of Rio's poorest and most socially isolated communities, to illustrate how it has dealt with Covid-19. It is an inaccessible area for state healthcare. Alcohol gel, medications, and cash brochures are part of a system that gang members were eager to show, with Brazil now the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections behind the United States, and where cases they still double every two weeks.

Four young men get off their bikes and start lifting large plastic bags from the back of a truck. The first pack of groceries goes to a manicurist who has been out of a job for four months. The second goes to a street vendor.

"Things are getting very difficult," said the street vendor, who asked for anonymity. She says she is trying to establish a position in the community, but there is no one to buy her products.

"I'm trying at least," he said. "Children and many people get sick. The food they are giving us helps a lot."

She says her father-in-law died in April of Covid-19. He seemed stable, he adds, until he was transferred to the hospital, where he died during the day.

"So far we have not received a full report on what happened, except that it was Covid-19," he said. "It took him two weeks to be buried."

She says her uncle is now sick and hospitalized, having contracted the virus while at the supermarket.

Medical help is available in the community and hospitalizations are rare.

"Community doctors are helping the sick on a voluntary basis," said Ronaldo. "People who have money can get assistance. Those who don't have it can't."

The local community sometimes contributes to pay for burials, says Ronaldo.

"The isolation was going well here, but now even the president himself, in his own words, ignores it," Ronaldo said. "But we can't alleviate it. We've seen a lot of death. We know it's not a small thing."

As he spoke, two teenagers played billiards nearby. Many here violate the rules of social distancing, as they do on the richer coast below.

"It is difficult to impose quarantine on people," said Ronaldo.

These drug dealers, young and armed with old semi-automatic rifles, short-barreled M4s and, in Ronaldo's case, a Glock pistol adapted to a rifle, have become as knowledgeable about Covid-19 as they are about narcotics.

When asked if they would accept any of the two million doses of hydroxychloroquine that the United States agreed to send to Brazil, despite the fact that the drug was declared ineffective against Covid-19 and perhaps dangerous by the World Health Organization, Ronaldo responds. :

"I don't think hydroxychloroquine helps. It's BS. Everything that reaches Brazil from abroad has already been contaminated."

The streets seem busy for the curfew. However, bars are closed and companies have adapted to the pandemic.

Neia, a hairdresser before the pandemic, has dedicated herself to making masks. She sells them through her front window, allowing her to stay indoors. They're free for kids, and three face masks cost 10 reais (about $ 1.75) for adults. But Neia says that drug dealers give her 15 reais.

"I am more afraid of the virus than anything else here," he said. "An old man who lives there (next to his house) died. People generally respect the isolation."

Crime has often separated this community from the rest of Rio. Police regularly assault the area, as part of Bolsonaro's crackdown on the favelas. He has said that a cop who does not kill is not a real cop. And the resulting increase in deadly operations has led to protests by human rights defenders.

The most recent incursion near this favela occurred ten days ago and left at least seven dead. Signs that another raid may be on the way are everywhere: a large rock blocks a road, the sound of firecrackers from a roof, a warning that a security guard has seen something strange, and the police may be coming again.

Almost everyone we spoke to had a history of death or coronavirus infection. Daniel, who runs a street food stall, told stories of deaths he had heard of while making cakes.

"Today there was a girl who lives nearby who died," he said, adding that a friend of his with diabetes and a heart condition also died suddenly at home. The street he lives on has seen two deaths, he says.

"There is less movement on the streets," said Daniel. "I wash my hands here all the time. I use hand gel, masks, and I clean the stall a lot."

Distributors have banned restaurants from setting tables, he says.

"The virus is in control here," said Daniel. "Even distributors are scared. You can't control everyone."

Motorcycles buzz back and forth, some carry gunmen, others carry teenage girls for the night. The streets are full of activity. Sometimes it feels like a world before the locks.

But locals say it is quite empty. Bars, they say, would normally hum to music and drug dealing would be more frequent.

Areas like these will be a permanent concern for healthcare workers as the pandemic grows. The state will know little about how the virus has spread in these communities. Residents here may live separate from Rio's wealthiest neighborhoods, but many work there, however, and can transmit the virus.

The firecrackers suddenly crackle again, and a vigilante fears that the police are on the way.