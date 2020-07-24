The case for storing coins in the United States (opinion)





The shortage has prompted some to argue that we should remove some or all of the currencies, but I don't think the United States should give in to the urge to become a cashless society, like Finland, Sweden, or China.

During the first days of the pandemic, people, including me, worried that touching things like groceries, mail, packages, and money could lead to infections. I even laundered and sprayed grocery store items and stopped using cash and coins. As a result, the number of cashless transactions has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

But that increase poses a potential danger to the economy. Cashless transactions rely on secure computers and robust communication networks, all of which require a constant supply of electricity. Furthermore, they need impenetrable networks that cannot be compromised by hackers and criminals. If any of those elements is compromised and we don't have low-tech options, such as currencies and cash, to fall back on, the American financial system could be in serious trouble.

During disasters, things fail. Covid-19 has shown us that the more steps in a process, the more likely things are to fail. Low-tech items are not reliant on electricity or computers, and they are exactly the type of items that we should promote, not eliminate, to ensure national security in uncertain times.