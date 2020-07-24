The case for storing coins in the United States (opinion)

The shortage has prompted some to argue that we should remove some or all of the currencies, but I don't think the United States should give in to the urge to become a cashless society, like Finland, Sweden, or China.
During the first days of the pandemic, people, including me, worried that touching things like groceries, mail, packages, and money could lead to infections. I even laundered and sprayed grocery store items and stopped using cash and coins. As a result, the number of cashless transactions has skyrocketed during the pandemic.
But that increase poses a potential danger to the economy. Cashless transactions rely on secure computers and robust communication networks, all of which require a constant supply of electricity. Furthermore, they need impenetrable networks that cannot be compromised by hackers and criminals. If any of those elements is compromised and we don't have low-tech options, such as currencies and cash, to fall back on, the American financial system could be in serious trouble.
During disasters, things fail. Covid-19 has shown us that the more steps in a process, the more likely things are to fail. Low-tech items are not reliant on electricity or computers, and they are exactly the type of items that we should promote, not eliminate, to ensure national security in uncertain times.
Getting rid of the coins is also problematic for the poor and those with bad credit. There are still large swaths of people in the United States who are unbanked and do not have easy access to credit or debit cards. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, which insures the nation's banks, periodically checks to see who does not use the banks. Their most recent survey showed that more than one in four households (26.9%) does not have banking services or a bank account. By becoming a cashless society, we would further alienate this substantial group, which comprises those who can least afford to be left out.
And of course there are privacy concerns. Every cashless transaction is tracked, allowing banks and financial services companies to create a complete profile of your purchases. This profile enhances the ability of companies to micro-target customers and enables intrusive government surveillance. Many people do not want a public record of their expenses. in places like bars, casinos or marijuana dispensaries. There are also other transactions that people want to hide. For example, I'm supposed to follow a healthy diet of just food. I really don't want my wife to know how often I stop for donuts.
I have also previously advocated keeping coins and cash for economic and social justice reasons.
Yes, penny and nickel cost more than they are worth. But even with this state of affairs, the US Mint still made over $ 300 million in net revenue last year just by minting coins in circulation. He did this since the cost of making pennies and quarters is well below face value.
Finally, our society has been experiencing a period of intense hindsight through the Black Lives Matter movement. Some public protests have called for the removal of national symbols. The statues have been knocked down and the buildings have been renamed. A statue in a forgotten corner of the park is not as powerful a symbol as the images of the coin that people use to buy their food, drinks and clothing.
US coins and cash today mostly have images of long-dead white men, such as Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin. We have just two circulating coins with different images of white men: the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin, which was minted from 1979 to 1981 and again in 1999; and the Sacagawea dollar gold coin, which has been minted since 2000. However, these dollar coins are rarely used by the public. We have had only one coin with a woman and have probably never used it. It was a $ 1 bill printed only in 1886 and 1891 that bore the image of Martha Washington, wife of the first president.
The sheer number of commemorative coins released each year shows that it is relatively easy to create new images, which can quickly go into production of coins in circulation.
Now is the time for the Mint to make a statement. There is no clearer way to say Black Lives Matter than to put a black person on our coins. It is a simple but overdue step that would not only help the Mint to interest people in coins again, but would also show its support for today's calls for social justice.