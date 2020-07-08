The cash is slowly dying. These are the companies that replace it

Its shares are increasing this year as people avoid physical bills and coins, buy online, and send payments digitally in an increasingly contactless world. Paper currency use was already on the decline before the coronavirus outbreak, according to research by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.

PayPal ( PYPL ) Shares are up 65% while Square ( SQ ) it has more than doubled so far in 2020. Both stocks are at all-time highs. And given the favorable trends, every stock is likely to continue to prosper.

Analysts are particularly bullish on Square and its popular Cash app.

SunTrust's Andrew Jeffrey raised his price target on Square on Monday, led by Twitter & # 39; s ( TWTR ) Jack Dorsey, at $ 150 a share, almost 20% more than current stock levels.

"Square is ready to take a significant share of direct bank deposits," Jeffrey said in a report, adding that "the pandemic stimulus highlights the unique functionality of the Cash App, which we believe can ultimately supplant checking accounts. traditional ".

Square and PayPal are modern banks for younger users

Other analysts agree that Square, thanks largely to its Cash app, is becoming the modern-day version of a local community bank branch for the millennial and Z generation.

"Clients clearly turn to Square's neobanking services," Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill said in a report last week.

Hill upgraded his company rating to a "buy," adding that "as Square develops, deploys, and monetizes a host of services in the payment and finance ecosystems, it will lay the foundation for making the company a necessity. purchase name in the years to come. "

PayPal benefits from some of the same trends.

"Although Covid-19's comprehensive blocking measures are slowly easing worldwide, demand for PayPal services remains at the high levels seen in April," wrote MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis after her meeting with PayPal CEO Dan Schulman last month.

Ellis said Schulman noted that there is "absolute certainty" that PayPal will add at least 15 million new active users in the second quarter.

PayPal is also looking to expand its offerings to further become a one-stop shop for the financial needs of younger consumers. In addition to Venmo, the company recently purchased the shopping rewards and discounts site Honey.

There has also been speculation that PayPal and Venmo may soon offer the ability to buy and sell bitcoins through the two platforms.

PayPal has yet to make a formal announcement. Such a move would make sense given the success of bitcoin trading for Square.

Revenue from its bitcoin cash app has nearly quintupled from a year ago, to $ 306.1 million, Square said when it reported its first-quarter results in May. Bitcoin transaction sales accounted for almost a quarter of the company's total quarterly revenue.

With that kind of growth, it seems natural that PayPal wants a piece of the crypto pie.

"After Square's huge success with bitcoin trading … it was inevitable that companies like Venmo and PayPal (would do the same)," Guy Hirsch, CEO of brokerage firm eToro, said in a report last month. "These large fintech payment companies see an opportunity for significant growth in the cryptocurrency market."