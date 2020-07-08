The cash is slowly dying. These are the companies that replace it

Analysts are particularly bullish on Square and its popular Cash app.
"Square is ready to take a significant share of direct bank deposits," Jeffrey said in a report, adding that "the pandemic stimulus highlights the unique functionality of the Cash App, which we believe can ultimately supplant checking accounts. traditional ".
Square and PayPal are modern banks for younger users
Other analysts agree that Square, thanks largely to its Cash app, is becoming the modern-day version of a local community bank branch for the millennial and Z generation.
"Clients clearly turn to Square's neobanking services," Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill said in a report last week.
Hill upgraded his company rating to a "buy," adding that "as Square develops, deploys, and monetizes a host of services in the payment and finance ecosystems, it will lay the foundation for making the company a necessity. purchase name in the years to come. "
PayPal benefits from some of the same trends.
"Although Covid-19's comprehensive blocking measures are slowly easing worldwide, demand for PayPal services remains at the high levels seen in April," wrote MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis after her meeting with PayPal CEO Dan Schulman last month.
Ellis said Schulman noted that there is "absolute certainty" that PayPal will add at least 15 million new active users in the second quarter.
There has also been speculation that PayPal and Venmo may soon offer the ability to buy and sell bitcoins through the two platforms.
PayPal has yet to make a formal announcement. Such a move would make sense given the success of bitcoin trading for Square.
With that kind of growth, it seems natural that PayPal wants a piece of the crypto pie.
"After Square's huge success with bitcoin trading … it was inevitable that companies like Venmo and PayPal (would do the same)," Guy Hirsch, CEO of brokerage firm eToro, said in a report last month. "These large fintech payment companies see an opportunity for significant growth in the cryptocurrency market."