The cast of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; donates $ 100,000 to rescue aid funds for protesters

Dan Goor, co-creator of the program, visited Twitter to make the announcement and to "condemn" the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

"The cast and showrunner from & # 39; Brooklyn 99 & # 39; condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people protesting nationwide for police brutality. Together we have made a $ 100,000 donation to the National Network of Bail Bonds We encourage you to find your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can guide you towards them.

Stephanie Beatriz, who stars in the show as Det. Rosa Díaz also made a personal donation to the fund. He also urged actors who play police officers on television to do the same.

"I am an actor who plays a detective on television," he tweeted. "If you currently play a cop? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste for playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

The program is produced by Universal Television and also stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, and Melissa Fumero, among others. The series was canceled by Fox in 2018 but soon after NBC picked it up.



