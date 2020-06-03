The cast of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; donates $ 100,000 to rescue aid funds for protesters

Dan Goor, co-creator of the program, visited Twitter to make the announcement and to "condemn" the death of George Floyd , an unarmed black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

"The cast and showrunner from & # 39; Brooklyn 99 & # 39; condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people protesting nationwide for police brutality. Together we have made a $ 100,000 donation to the National Network of Bail Bonds We encourage you to find your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can guide you towards them.

Stephanie Beatriz, who stars in the show as Det. Rosa Díaz also made a personal donation to the fund. He also urged actors who play police officers on television to do the same.

"I am an actor who plays a detective on television," he tweeted. "If you currently play a cop? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste for playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."