The cast of & # 39; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World & # 39; meets for the tenth anniversary table

Aubrey Plaza, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Mae Whitman, and Jason Schwartzman virtually participated due to the pandemic, with Plaza wearing something very similar to her actual movie costume.

The cast read the script in full, with fellow actors Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber and "Scott Pilgrim" creator Bryan Lee O & # 39; Malley, joining the group. Evans broke down to ask the cast why Routh doesn't age, making everyone laugh out loud.

While the gathering, hosted by Entertainment Weekly, coincides with the tenth anniversary of the film's release, the virtual event was also to benefit the Water for People charity, a global non-profit organization that helps people lead drinking water and sanitation solutions to their communities.

The 2010 film failed at the box office, but became a cult classic.