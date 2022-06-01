Netflix has just released a new set of photos from Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The cast looks amazing in their costumes, and the setting is perfect for the show. Money Heist is a crime drama that follows a team of criminals who attempt to rob the world’s most secure bank. This new series will be set in South Korea, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the original show.

The storyline of the Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

The Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is still being kept under wraps, but we can’t wait to see what this new series has in store.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area looks like it’s going to be an amazing show, and we can’t wait to see it. We’ll be checking it out when it comes. Until then, check out the trailer to get a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Names of the characters in the Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo

Yunjin Kim as Seon Woo-jin

Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki

Park Hae-soo as Berlin

Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi

Park Myung-hoon as Cho Yeong-min

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

Kim Sung-oh as Captain Cha Moo-hyuk

Lee Si-woo as Ann

Lee Won-jong as Moscow

Lee Gyoo-ho as Oslo

Lee Joo-bin as Yoon Mi-seon

Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor

Money Heist Korea’s banner and stills suggest a tense but unique show

The Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is an upcoming Korean television series directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Yang Jin-ah. The show will be a remake of the Spanish television series Money Heist. It is set to air on tvN in South Korea and will star Jeon Jong-seo, Yunjin Kim, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Dong-hee, Park Hae-soo, and Lee Money Heist: Korea will tell the story of a group of people who come together to pull off a heist.

Money Heist Korea: Yoo Ji-first Tae’s glimpse as Professor is now available

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area in new pictures from Netflix Money Heist Korea: New photos from Netflix give a first look at Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor, the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Lee Money Heist: Korea will tell the story of a group of people who come together to pull off a heist. The show is set to air on tvN in South Korea. Money Heist: Korea will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

Money Heist: Korea is produced by Bae Sung-jin and directed by Kim Hong-sun. The series will star Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor, the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will air on tvN in South Korea.

Money Heist: Korea Should always Avoid the Squid Game’s Worst Mistake

The show is set in the present day, centering around a group of criminals who carry out a heist on the Korean Mint. The show will focus on the heist from the perspective of the criminals. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will air on tvN in South Korea.

What do you think of the cast of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area? Are you excited about the new series?