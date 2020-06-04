The CDC forecast now projects more than 127,000 US coronavirus deaths. USA For June 27

An aerial view shows circles painted on the grass to encourage people to social distance in Washington Square Park in San Francisco on May 22. Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

According to a group of British and Swiss researchers who used computer simulations to compare the effects of each, three different social distancing strategies when reopening after the blockade may be effective in slowing down the spread of Covid-19.

Social distancing (maintaining physical distance and reducing social interactions) has been a key component of attempts by most governments to reduce the spread of Covid-19. It has been shown to help decrease the transmission rate and growth rate of the infection (also known as: flattening of the curve).

But complete or almost complete blockages have a negative side: negative social, psychological and economic consequences. The new study, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, evaluates three more moderate contact reduction strategies to determine how well they maintain the flat curve after a block.

The three strategies are: contact only with similar people (for example, people who live geographically close or are members of the same organization); strengthen contact within communities (for example, where people only meet friends when they have many friends in common); and repeatedly interacting with the same people in "bubbles" (limiting interactions to a few repeated individuals).

The researchers, who ran their models based on 500 to 4,000 people, found that all three slowed the spread of Covid-19, compared to social non-distancing and non-strategic social distancing, where individuals reduced interactions randomly. . Among the three, interacting on social bubbles was the most effective.

Because most people need to interact across multiple social groups, the researchers also tested the effectiveness of combinations of two or all three strategies. They found that the combined strategies were as effective as the individual strategies and that everything worked better than random social distancing or no social distancing.

"Simple rules of behavior can be very helpful in keeping the curve flat," they concluded.

“As pressure increases during a pandemic to ease stringent closure measures, to alleviate social, psychological, and economic burdens, our approach provides information to individuals, governments, and organizations on three simple strategies: look for similarities; strengthening interactions within communities; and repeated interaction with the same people to create bubbles. "