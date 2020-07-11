The CDC now estimates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the guidance for public health officials and mathematical modelers, which now estimates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 show no symptoms.

In May, the CDC created five "Covid-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios," using data to provide a variety of possible scenarios for Covid-19 in the United States. The updated scenarios are based on new data the agency received through June 29. The agency also underlines that these estimates are subject to change as more information becomes available, and the exact numbers are uncertain.

According to the CDC's "best current estimate", 40% of people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic. This number is over 35% that the agency estimated on May 20. The percentage of asymptomatic cases remains uncertain, the CDC emphasized.

The CDC now includes an infection death rate, which takes symptomatic and asymptomatic cases into account (in estimates published in May, the agency only included the symptomatic death rate). Under the "best estimate" scenario, the infection death rate is 0.65%, meaning that 0.65% of people infected with Covid-19 are believed to die.

More information: About half of Covid-19 transmissions occur before people get sick; This is above the 40% estimate in May.

According to the CDC's current "best estimate", the transmissibility of the virus from asymptomatic people, compared to people without symptoms, is now 75%, compared to 100%. However, the agency said this "remains highly uncertain as asymptomatic cases are difficult to identify and transmission is difficult to observe and quantify."

The agency notes that this information is "intended to support public health preparedness and planning."