The cell phone of Lori Vallow's late brother took investigators to the bodies of her children.

Earlier this month, police authorities found the remains of Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, on the Chad Daybell country property in Fremont County.

Daybell was married to Lori Vallow for less than a year.

He and Vallow are both in the custody of Idaho officials as their cases go through court. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the disappearances.

Daybell was charged with concealing evidence and Vallow is charged with desertion and child support.

Authorities have not said how the children died.

According to the affidavit, Vallow's brother Alex Cox went to Daybell's property four times in September, and two of those visits came in the days following the last time each of the children was seen.

Cox, who died in December, went to Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with Vallow and the two children. It was the last time they saw Tylee.

Police say tracking the location of the phone places Cox in Vallow's apartment three times immediately after the trip to Yellowstone, and the final visit begins at 2:42 a.m. on September 9.

At some point, the phone was back at Cox's apartment, in the same complex, and then appears in Daybell's backyard at 9:21 a.m. The phone records being there for more than two hours, except for a time that rings in a city five minutes away, the court document says.

Approximately 14 minutes after Cox's phone was last logged in the backyard, Daybell texted his then-wife Tammy Daybell to tell him that he shot a raccoon that morning and buried him in his graveyard. pets.

"Well, I had an interesting morning," he writes.

The investigator, recalling that raccoons are usually nocturnal, points to his suspicion in the affidavit and says the pet cemetery is where Cox's phone had been.

In the days leading up to the last time JJ is seen, a friend and her boyfriend come to stay with Vallow. The friend tells the authorities that Vallow said that JJ was a zombie.

Zombies have dark spirits and a person is in limbo until the body dies, says friend Vallow, according to the affidavit. The friend also tells police that Vallow said she and Daybell are in a church that would lead the "144,000" mentioned in the Book of Revelation of the Bible.

"They also stated that their mission was to rid the world of zombies," the document records.

Vallow had also called Tylee a zombie last year, the friend says, according to the affidavit.

JJ was last seen on the night of September 22, and on September 23, Cox's phone rings again from Daybell's backyard at a location where human remains are later found.

On the day of the property search, Daybell was in his truck watching the authorities from his driveway and at his daughter's property across the road.

Around the time remains were found, he left and police followed and arrested him, the document says.

Authorities carried out a welfare check-up on JJ near the end of September at the request of his relatives, who had not heard from him in months. When they arrived, Vallow informed them that he was not at the family home because he was staying with a family friend.

Police returned the following day to carry out a search warrant after discovering that was not true, but Vallow and Daybell were gone.

They were later found in Hawaii and, despite police requests, they did not cooperate or introduce the children.

Shortly before Tylee, JJ, and their mother moved from Arizona to Idaho, Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead during a fight with Cox, CNN affiliate KIFI / KIDK reported. Cox was not charged in the case, and died in December, the affiliate reported.

Tammy Daybell died on October 19, and a few weeks later, Chad Daybell and Vallow were married. Authorities initially believed that Tammy Daybell died of natural causes, but Rexburg police later said her death was suspicious and she exhumed her body.