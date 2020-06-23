The Chamber's judicial panel intends to cite AG Barr

WASHINGTON – The Judicial Committee of the United States House of Representatives intends to subpoena Attorney General William Barr to testify about the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

A spokeswoman for the committee confirmed the move Monday, but said an official date for Barr's appearance had not been set.

Democrat Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the committee, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Barr deserved to be indicted on the matter, but that the Republican majority in the Senate would block that measure.

Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to Nadler on Monday saying he opposed issuing a subpoena and urged him to try to find a mutually acceptable date for the attorney general to testify.

The dispute began Friday when Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the American attorney for the Southern District of New York, would resign and be replaced by the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton.

Berman then released a statement saying he refused to resign, a position he only retracted on Saturday after Barr allowed Berman's deputy Audrey Strauss to take the reins on an interim basis.