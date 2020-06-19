The chaos between North Korea and South Korea makes Kim Jong Un's sister emerge stronger than ever

Kim applauded these athletes alongside dignitaries such as Moon, US Vice President Mike Pence, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It was a great photo shoot. But a trip to the Blue House, South Korea's presidential residence, was a completely different ball game.

Kim Yo Jong would be the first member of the North Korean ruling family to enter the power rooms of a sworn enemy.

The morning after the opening ceremony, Kim stepped out of a black sedan to enter the Blue House. She walked the red carpet with an immaculate posture and her head held high, exuding the confidence of a woman who had met with top world leaders for years. He dressed all in black and clutched a black briefcase in his left hand, dark shades that drew attention to the red lapel pin over his heart adorned with the faces of his smiling father and grandfather.

As he approached the threshold of the building, he stopped and, out of the corner of his eye, looked to his left. Then, he slowed his pace to allow the man next to him, an elderly man named Kim Yong Nam, who was the ceremonial head of state of North Korea at the time, to enter first, adhering to Confucian values ​​of respecting elders. despite the fact that his family is revered with religious fervor close to home.

Kim Yo Jong was the main propagandist in North Korea at the time, and her ability to create an image was on display in Seoul. She proved to be the perfect emissary for her country – a smart, urban operator who could counter the narrative of her homeland as a strange, backward, nuclear-armed relic from the Cold War that allegedly holds over 100,000 people in forced labor camps. .

Park Ji-won, a former South Korean lawmaker and presidential chief of staff, said that after four meetings with Kim Yo Jong, he came out with the impression of a woman whose intelligence and silent confidence went beyond her years.

"She is chasing her father and brother," Park said. "She is very smart and quick to think. She is courteous, but she speaks clearly of her position."

Kim left after three days and would be credited for helping to lay the groundwork for the first summit between Moon and his older brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She was, after all, the one who extended her invitation.

But the trip also set the stage for something else, a development that has only become clear in recent days: that Kim Yo Jong was about to become the boss when it came to North Korea's relations with South Korea and Possibly the second most powerful figure in his country, responsible only to Kim Jong Un.

& # 39; The future of unified prosperity & # 39;

At 1 am on May 31 this year, "Fighters for a Free North Korea" gathered on the southern side of the border, near the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean peninsula in two.

The group of North Korean defectors had hoped that by meeting in the middle of the night, they would avoid the prying eyes of the police, soldiers, or nearby passers-by who might question what they were about to do.

They were on a mission to bring information about the outside world to their former compatriots. North Koreans are prohibited from consuming any information that is not approved by Pyongyang's strict censorship apparatus.

The defectors, led by a man who was targeted by North Korean assassins with a poison-armed pen, filled 20 large balloons with 500,000 leaflets, 500 leaflets, and 1,000 SD cards filled with content that would surely infuriate Kim Jong Un's top advisers.

Then they let the balloons float in the sky, anticipating that when the sun came up, the wind would push the contraband into their old home.

Officials in Pyongyang were furious. Information about the outside world is like a virus within North Korea, something that can quickly spread and destroy a society built on an appearance of the Kim family as unsurpassed demigods.

"What scares North Korea the most is the truth about themselves, the truth about their regime, the truth about the outside world," said Chun Yung-woo, a former South Korean diplomat. Chun led his country's delegation to the Six Party Talks, a multilateral effort to get North Korea to denuclearize, from 2006 to 2008.

The insults against the Kim are equivalent to blasphemy, Chun explained, and require a full response.

That responsibility fell to Kim Yo Jong.

Kim said the brochures were a direct violation of the agreement reached at the inter-Korean summit in April 2018, the same meeting for which he laid the groundwork during his Olympic visit. As part of the deal, both leaders agreed to cease "all hostile acts and eliminate their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and the distribution of brochures" along their shared border.

The text did not differentiate between government-led and private-led campaigns, and the distinction was considered irrelevant within North Korea. Kim ordered North Korea to cut off all communication with South Korea, including a hotline intended to directly connect the leaders of the two countries.

He demanded that the South Korean government punish the defectors, whom he called "traitors", "human scum" and "riffraff who dared to damage the absolute prestige of our Supreme Leader who represents our country and his great dignity", according to a North statement. Korean state news agency KCNA.

The South Korean government said it has asked the police to investigate the defectors, but silencing them could set a bad precedent in a liberal democracy where citizens enjoy freedom of expression.

However, this week it became clear that North Korea was really upset.

Thirty months ago, on that February day when Kim Yo Jong entered the Blue House, he thanked Moon Jae-in for worrying if he was too cold at the opening ceremony and writing in the guest book for the eagerly awaited residence a "future of unified prosperity".

On Tuesday, he gave the order to blow up a $ 8 million building paid by South Korea for the Moon government to "pay dearly for its crimes."

Fanning the flames

A lot can happen in 30 months, and while the brochures have surely warmed the North Koreans, most experts believe they are a spark that could lead to an inevitable collapse in relationships.

But it is the tinder below that is responsible for the flames. Unmet expectations, high but unrealistic goals, and poor communication set the stage for a potentially dramatic collapse, and perhaps nowhere was this clearer than during the second summit of United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un , in Hanoi last year.

That summit took place in late February 2019, more than a year after Kim Yo Jong visited South Korea. At that time, his brother had already met Moon Jae-in, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and, in a historic first moment, President Trump. But despite apparent progress, the working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang made no progress on a deal that negotiates North Korea's nuclear weapons program for sanctions relief.

Since it emerged that the Kim family was searching for nuclear weapons some 30 years ago, four different US administrations have tried and failed to drop the program. While carrots have been different, sticks have always carried penalties.

When the Trump government came to power, the White House took it to a higher level. As North Korea tested missiles after missiles in 2017, Washington responded by proposing incredibly punitive measures at the United Nations Security Council in an attempt to strain North Korea's economy. At the end of the year, international law prohibited Pyongyang from selling almost anything abroad.

So when Trump and Kim decided to meet in person again, they both hoped that their second summit could help their respective sides find common ground.

But when they haggled in Hanoi over which nuclear facilities they would trade and how much they were worth in terms of sanctions relief, it quickly became apparent that there was a huge gap.

Both sides abruptly left when they realized that they were not going to be able to agree on the outlines of an agreement in just several hours.

Low-level talks have not gone anywhere since then, and North Korea believes it has been duped.

Statements released by leading North Korean political figures paint the country as the wronged party, a nation that the United States and South Korea took advantage of for their own internal political achievements. This narrative ignores the fact that most experts believe that the steps North Korea has taken so far are largely symbolic and do not prevent the regime from continuing to develop fissile material and further refine its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

In the North Korean world, it is he who takes all diplomatic risks. Kim's regime returned the remains of Americans killed during the Korean War. Kim's regime blew up the tunnels at a nuclear test site. And so far the Kim regime has refrained from testing long-range nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

But the U.S.-led sanctions that are strangling the North Korean economy are still in place. The South Koreans, who were supposed to provide financial assistance and cooperation, still refuse to do so in order to comply with international law and avoid conflict with the United States.

"(The) North Koreans are very disappointed that diplomacy with the United States and South Korea has not delivered what they promised the people of North Korea … a better standard of living," said Joseph Yun, former special representative of the United States. United for North Korean politics. .

Yun said that the North Koreans "need to explain to their own people" why "their great diplomatic initiative has produced nothing."

The work appears to belong to Kim Yo Jong. And while she may be new to the game, she's playing it like an old North Korean pro.

Manufacturing crisis

Experts have accused North Korea of ​​manufacturing crises for years, either to create a sense of urgency in the negotiations, to gain an advantage in the talks or to sow discord between the United States and South Korea.

After the Soviet Union and the United States divided Korea in two, the North became a communist state and the South a capitalist one, each backed by the rival side in the Cold War. When the Soviet Union collapsed, the North Koreans were left without a powerful benefactor, while the South Koreans could still rely on a global superpower and treaty ally to protect themselves thanks to the thousands of American troops and modern weapons stationed on the Korean peninsula. .

Experts say one of North Korea's key goals is to level the playing field. And what better way to do that than to create chaos by creating a gap between Washington and Seoul?

The Kim family may be genuinely upset by the brochures, but they are clearly pulling a page out of Pyongyang's old geopolitical playbook in an attempt to compel South Koreans to, as described by former State Department Asia expert Evans Revere, "put on something really appetizing." on the table if you want. "

"The North Koreans are seen to be engaging in a very interesting attempt to keep the South Korean government's feet on fire by increasing the intensity and level of their other rhetoric against South Korea," Revere said.

According to many reports, the Moon government is eager to assist North Korea in fostering harmony and cooperation. As chief of staff to former President Roh Moo-hyun, Moon was a key player in what became known as the "Sunshine Policy" in the 2000s, a participation and investment strategy in North Korea to effect change.

Today, Moon must play a particularly difficult balancing act, because his options for carrots are extremely limited: almost everything the North Koreans want from South Korea conflicts with sanctions led by the South Korean treaty ally, U.S.

"The North Koreans are quite smart in the way they play this game, and if they can not only get concessions from South Korea, and they get off to a good start, but they can also open a gap between Washington and Seoul, it's a good day to work, "Revere said.

The last major move came on Tuesday when Kim Yo Jong gave the order to destroy the joint liaison office in Kaesong City, a city in North Korea where Seoul and Pyongyang have worked together on peacetime projects.

Kim had hinted in a statement days earlier that the office, which had been idle for months, would be "completely collapsed." No one outside of North Korea could be sure if that was a metaphor or if it meant that the building would literally be blown to pieces until they heard the real boom.

The building was paid for by South Korean taxpayers and was intended to facilitate dialogue and cooperation, so razing it was a bombastic symbol of North Korea's displeasure, and a way to communicate that sentiment at the physical cost of just bricks and mortar.

It was a brilliant play, which is sure to draw international media attention amid a global pandemic, mounting racial tensions in the United States, and a deadly conflict brewing on the border of the world's two most populous nations.

And, according to North Korean state media, the credit goes to Kim Yo Jong.

Younger Kim takes center stage

When Kim Yo Jong was just a girl, her father allegedly told a Russian diplomat that he had an aptitude for politics and predicted that he might have a future in it.

History has shown that Kim Jong Il is right, and the headline-grabbing decision to demolish the joint liaison office is unlikely to be the last time the world listens to Kim Yo Jong.

Experts believe her growing profile is part of a carefully choreographed advertising campaign by North Korean state media to indicate that she is being prepared for something. Although there are still other members of the Kim family alive, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un, and their father and grandfather are the only ones the North Korean media worships as members of what the country calls the "lineage of Paektu" , a reference to the Mythical Mountain on the border of North Korea with China.

The fact that she is Kim surpasses the powerful patriarchal forces at play in North Korea, a country where women are expected to be mostly obedient and subordinate wives and loving mothers before anything else.

"You see her every several months or so receiving a new title, a new position, new responsibilities and checking all the key boxes to demonstrate her abilities and her responsibilities are growing," said Revere, the former Asia State Department expert.

"Not a day goes by that some of the other newspapers don't have an article about a statement made and pictures of it."

But while North Koreans hear more from Kim Yo Jong, they seem to be seeing less from Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader has been mysteriously absent for a couple of long periods this year, fueling rumors about his well-being (he's overweight and reportedly a heavy drinker and smoker) and speculation that Kim Yo Jong's increased visibility meant that she was being groomed as a possible successor in case something happened.

The truth is unlikely to come out soon. Kim Jong Un's health is one of North Korea's best-kept secrets, on par with the nuclear weapons program, because it has the potential to harm Kim's carefully cared-for image as the infallible Supreme Leader.

Kim's sudden absence from the spotlight has a precedent: she went missing for several months in 2014, reportedly after ankle surgery. But Kim is a leader known among his people for keeping a busy schedule and hitting the pavement. He is constantly photographed interacting with normal North Koreans, smiling alongside them and even hugging others.

For someone like that, suddenly disappearing from public view for weeks is unusual.

Similarly, Kim Yo Jong's own long-term future is far from true. North Korea is a country fueled by paranoia about an impending invasion of its enemies, so everything it does is hidden, including leadership plans.

Some speculate that she is playing the role of a bad cop for her brother's good cop, giving him a chance to break in and save the day. Analysts say getting into a fight with the South Koreans is a great way to boost the street credentials of a North Korean as a tough fighter.

Others believe She is being propped up to become more than just a consigliere from North Korea, but she is playing a role more as a vice president – a great player who enjoys her brother's confidence and can help ease her workload.

Whatever is next for Kim Yo Jong, power politics is a dynamic and dangerous game in North Korea, and tectonic changes can happen in the blink of an eye. Analysts say any possible breakup with his brother could have dire consequences, as he did for his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, who was executed for treason, and his half-brother Kim Jong Nam, who was killed by North Korean agents in 2017.

But Kim Yo Jong and Kim Jong Un share an important connection. They lived together in Switzerland and at home, surrounded by adults and manipulators. Her childhood was remarkable but exceptionally lonely and lonely. They lost their mother at a young age and their father as young adults.

Everything they endured, they endured together.