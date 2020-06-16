The charges fell in Virginia against the black pastor who was assaulted; now 5 people are accused of hate crimes







Leon McCray Sr. was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm during a June 1 incident in the city of Edinburg in Shenandoah County, a press release from the Shenandoah County Sheriff said.

When he confronted them and asked them to leave, they "got mad" at him before he left, and then returned with three other people who started threatening him and using "all kinds of racial slurs," McCray told WHSV.

He told the station that the group started using "racial epithets and the n-word," saying, "your black life, your black life MF doesn't make, doesn't make a difference in this country, doesn't make a difference to me and we'll kill you. "

McCray pulled out his gun after the group surrounded him and a man started hitting him, he told WHSV. "It got to the point where this is really getting very, very bad," he told the affiliate. "I couldn't leave, I couldn't do anything, and with the threats, I felt that to save my life, I had to take out my gun." However, when they arrived, the officers arrested McCray and no one else. Two supervisors at the sheriff's office were placed on unpaid administrative leave and an administrative review was started on the handling of the incident, Sheriff Timothy Carter said in a video message. Carter met with McCray on June 3. to discuss the incident. After the meeting, Carter met with the Shenandoah Commonwealth Attorney, who agreed that the charge against McCray was unjustified and dropped it. "After talking to him about the incident, it was clear to me that the brandishing charge was certainly not appropriate," Carter said. "If I faced similar circumstances, I probably would have done the same." "I want the people of Shenandoah County to know that I and the Sheriff's Office staff appreciate and care about minority communities, and especially our black community, in Shenandoah County," he said. "In addition, I continue to support and recognize the importance of your constitutional rights, especially your 2nd Amendment right to protect yourself and your family." The five people accused in the attack were arrested Thursday and face a variety of charges related to the attack, including hate crime charges, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Donny Salyers, 43, and Dennis Salyers, 26, were charged with serious kidnapping, assault-hate, mob assault, assault, and battery. Farrah Salyers, 42, was charged with serious kidnapping, the crime of assault-hate and assault by the mob. Christopher Sharp, 57, was charged with serious kidnapping, assault-hatred, mob assault and trespassing. Amanda Salyers, 26, was charged with the crime of assault-hate, mob assault, and trespassing. The Salyers and Sharp are being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said. CNN has not been able to determine if any of the accused has legal representation.

CNN's Patrick Cornell contributed to this report.