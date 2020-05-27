The Cheapskate Show podcast is here to put deals on your ears

CNET



Cheekbones! The Cheapskate Show is now in full swing. This weekly podcast is dedicated to, you guessed it, helping you save money.

For over 12 years, that has been my job in these parts, but always in print. Now I am bringing Cheapskate goodness directly into your ear holes. And I'm joined by CNET deal guru Dave Johnson, who is available to balance the scales: He doesn't object to spending more on certain items, which will lead to some interesting … let's call them debates. 😜

Each episode will be a little different, but will always focus on the same priorities. We will share tips and tricks to save money, compare well-known products with ultra-affordable alternatives (come for you, AirPods), highlight some of our favorite cheap deals, and answer questions from listeners. (Speaking of which, send your questions about the deal to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com).

So check out The Cheapskate Show using the built-in player below, or add it to your favorite podcast app.

Enjoy!

