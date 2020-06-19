The cheerleader ban & # 39; gator bait & # 39; of Florida draws mixed reviews from former soccer players

The University of Florida decision to ban the joy of the "gator bait" was met Thursday with mixed criticism from some former soccer players.

Florida President Kent Fuchs said in a letter that joy would be prohibited due to its ties to racism. The joy includes fans waving their arms around loudly as they shout the school slogan.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA BANS & # 39; GATOR BAIT & # 39; FIGHT SONG ON & # 39; HORRIFICATION OF THE HISTORICAL IMAGE OF RACIST & # 39;

"While I am not aware of any evidence of racism associated with our" Gator Bait "joy at UF sporting events, there are horrible historical racist images associated with the phrase," Fuchs wrote. "Consequently, the University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of joy."

The link to racism was gleaned from articles in the past, including a 1923 Time magazine story describing how "babies of color were used as crocodile bait" in Chipley, Florida.

"Infants are allowed to play in shallow water while expert riflemen watch from nearby hideout," the article says. "When a saurian (alligator) approaches this prey, the riflemen shoot at it." The Chipley Chamber of Commerce responded to the article calling it a "silly, false and absurd lie."

SEC COMMISSIONER THREATENS TO LEAVE MISSISSIPPI OUT OF POST-SEASON EVENTS ON THE CONFEDERATE EMBLEM ON THE STATE FLAG

A 2017 article from The Undefeated also featured a story about how black babies were being used as crocodile bait.

The decision to ban joy was not exactly met with resounding applause.

"That is not a good decision, especially when you don't talk to the person who coined the phrase," former Gators safety Lawrence Wright, who popularized cheer in the 1990s, told the Gators Territory. "It had nothing to do with feeding babies alligators. That's someone who didn't go to the University of Florida. We would not do that.

"When I said it, I didn't call the babies. I called other schools that were crocodile bait. We were specifically talking about them. Anything other than a crocodile is a crocodile bait. No matter the sport. There's even a debate. If you're not on our discussion team, you're a crocodile bait. "

He said to the Gainesville Sun: "I'm not going for that." I created something for us. It's a college football thing. It's not a racist issue, it's about us, the Gator Nation. And I'm black. "

Wright added that he wanted to speak to Fuchs about singing because he feels that removing "crocodile bait" does not apply in the same sense as removing other racist statues and symbols.

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA MARCH BAND NIXES & # 39; TEMA DE TARA & # 39; ABOUT THE SOCIAL CLIMATE

Ahmad Black, who played safety for the Gators from 2007 to 2010, had a different opinion.

"It's weird because we all know that Gator Bait singing is something that helps us move forward. But that was before we saw the story," he told Gators Territory. "Now that we know and are educated on the phrase bait gator, we have a different posture. I know Lawrence Wright didn't mean that, obviously.

“But today someone can hear that song in a game and take it the wrong way. If I am a future recruit and I see these images on social networks, the singing of Gator Bait would bother me. Although it's not affiliated with UF and the singing didn't come from that, I wouldn't want to go there if the fans kept doing it. "

TEXAS A&M QUARTERBACK KELLEN MOND CALLS FOR THE ELIMINATION OF THE STATUE & # 39; SULLY & # 39; ABOUT CONFEDERATED COUPLINGS

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier told the Gainesville Sun that he understood the logic behind eliminating joy.

"I was a little surprised, but I didn't know there was something racial about it," he said. "But when (Athletic Director) Scott Stricklin told me some of the story, I said, 'Let's get rid of him.'

A Change.org petition was also created to keep the joy going after the announcement was announced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"The University of Florida will discontinue our traditional tradition of singing" Gator Bait "at all athletic events," the petition description reads. "This is because of the search for 'no evidence of racism associated' with singing, but because racists outside the university would feed black children with Gators. The university admits that there is no racism, but is canceling it anyway. We need to maintain our traditions and demand that UF honor them. "