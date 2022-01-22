If you’re a fan of murder mysteries, then you’ll love The Chelsea Detective, an upcoming gripping new series set in the heart of London. Emmy winner Peter Fincham created and executive produced the series. Glen Laker and Liz Lake are the co-writers of this crime drama series. Acorn TV will be dropping this mystery crime series The Chelsea Detective on March 7, 2022. The episodes will be airing weekly until March 28th.

The Chelsea Detective cast details

Collider reveals some new information relating to this series. It announced, “The Chelsea Detective follows Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) as he investigates a series of murders in Chelsea, the affluent London borough where murder and mayhem boil beneath a seemingly calm surface. Aiding him in his quest for justice is no-nonsense DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), research and tech queen DC Jess Lombard (Lucy Phelps), rookie officer DC Connor Pollock (Peter Bankolé) and brilliant, if occasionally daunting, and Chief Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton (Sophie Stone). Anamaria Marinca plays his art dealer wife.” The series trailer has been dropped down. From the trailer, we can see Detective Arnold, along with various members of his investigative team.

What will the series bring?

Acorn TV has announced details about the upcoming detective series. It says, “The cases the team take on allow viewers to visit a diverse cross-section of Chelsea life, spanning the mansions of the super-rich to the council flats of the World’s End Estate, and the rarefied corridors of a prestigious international school to the leafy melancholy of Brompton Cemetery and the bustle of the King’s Road. Frances Barber also stars as Arnold’s mother.”

Details about The Chelsea Detective

About the series, storyline the futon critic has given a brief plot. It wrote, “DI Arnold (Scarborough) lives on a houseboat on the Thames, in Chelsea, after separating from his art dealer wife Astrid (Anamaria Marinca – 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days; Sex Traffic), just yards from some of the most valuable real estate in Europe. Chelsea is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deprivation, violence, greed – and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem, but Max’s determination and acuity mean he’ll find a way to root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice – regardless of their wealth or status. Max has assistance in his investigations from his partner, no-nonsense DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry, Krypton).”

The plotline seems very intriguing and thrilling. It seems the series will be a hit among the viewers. Acorn TV has offered many great series which Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Deadwater Fell (starring David Tennant), Agatha Raisin, Bloodlands, which are a few of the significant.

What’s interesting about The Chelsea Detective series?

The Chelsea Detective is set in the heart of London and follows Max Arnold, a brilliant but troubled detective who will stop at nothing to solve crimes and bring criminals to justice. The series promises plenty of intrigue and suspense, with richly drawn characters and a fascinating plotline. It’s sure to be a hit with fans of crime fiction.

What’s new about The Chelsea Detective?

Unlike many other crime dramas, The Chelsea Detective is told from the perspective of the detective rather than the victim or perpetrator. This makes for an interesting and unique viewing experience and ensures that the audience gets an insight into the mind of a professional investigator. Additionally, The Chelsea Detective features a diverse cast of characters, which helps to reflect the multicultural nature of London.

The Chelsea Detective is set in the affluent area of Chelsea, which provides a beautiful backdrop for the action. If you’re looking for an absorbing crime drama to keep you hooked, then The Chelsea Detective is definitely for you. The novel is full of twists and turns and will keep you guessing until the very end. If you’re looking for a gripping new mystery series set in the heart of London, then look no further than The Chelsea Detective. Make sure to catch up with the series when it airs on March 7, 2022. You will have a great time watching it.