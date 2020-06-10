The Chicago councilman tells & # 39; Ingraham Angle & # 39; who was asking for help in a leaked conference call

Chicago Councilman Raymond Lopez told "The Ingraham Angle" in an exclusive interview Tuesday that he "was basically asking for help" from Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a May 31 conference call to discuss the riots and looting that seized the city after the death of George Floyd.

"It is really unfortunate for the people we both represent not to be able to work together," Lopez told Ingraham, "especially during one of the most horrible times in our city's history when literally people … were creating organized chaos in our neighborhoods. "

OFFICED CHICAGO OFFICERS HEARD ON TAPE SMOKING ON THEFT, RIOTS: & # 39; MY WEDDING IS A S — SHOW & # 39;

Lopez told Ingraham that his pleas "not only fell on deaf ears, but were dismissed."

During the call, the audio of which was obtained by WTTW-TV, López told Lightfoot: "Half of our neighborhoods are already erased … we have to come up with a better plan because my fear is once they have finished looting and mutinying. And whatever is going to happen tonight, God help us, what happens when they start chasing the residents?

"You have them all pumped up today," Lopez told the mayor. "They are not going to bed at 8:00, I have gang members with AK-47 walking right now waiting to solve some scores …"

"I think you're 100 percent full of s —, that's what I think," Lightfoot replied. "If you think we weren't ready and we just stood there and let the neighborhood go up, there's nothing smart I can tell you … I understand you want to fool yourself."

Also Tuesday, Lopez told Ingraham that there are more constructive ways to combat systemic problems in places like Chicago than a general "outlay" by the police.

THE CHICAGO & # 39; DOXING & # 39; POLICE FIGHT TRY TO TARGET OFFICERS DURING REPLACEMENT OF GEORGE FLOYD

The official added that much of the "pent-up anger" in the city is due to the blocking of Illinois coronavirus restrictions, as well as Floyd's death and "lack of police accountability."

"[This] has led to almost a state of anarchy and we have seen our attempts to ask for more resources, more police, more security in our newly rejected neighborhoods," he said.

Lopez said he wanted Illinois National Guard troops to assist the Chicago Police during the riots, but said those requests were ignored so that the guards could protect the wealthiest areas of the city.

"We need to remind ourselves that this is not who we are, we are better than this and the only way we can overcome this is if we review our egos and verify our political points and focus on the task at hand which is to help all of our neighborhoods." , said.

"It's easy to call the police to disburse when you live in a safe neighborhood," he added later. "Many neighborhoods in the city of Chicago get along with their police officers … and if you were to leave them in the hands of the wolves, you would be putting them at a greater disadvantage than they are now."