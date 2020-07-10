The Chicago mother, whose 7-month-old son was wounded by a bullet, has a message for the shooters: "Give yourself up." or stop the violence

A Chicago mother whose 7-month-old son was wounded by a bullet this week has a message for the shooter: "Give yourself up" or stop the violence.

The attack occurred in the city's Lawndale neighborhood on Wednesday night when Shauntaevia Osbey was driving home with her son, Rhylee, asleep in the car seat, according to Fox32 Chicago. Police tell the station that an SUV parked next to their vehicle and someone inside started shooting at a group of men standing on a street corner, one of the bullets grazing the baby on the foot.

"He was crying. I'm thinking the gunshots scared him, so once I grabbed him, I looked at my hands and started to panic because I didn't know where the blood was coming from," Osbey told Fox32 Chicago.

What is behind the violent shooting in Chicago?

"Seeing these babies being killed and being killed, I'm thinking as a parent that I can't imagine what they were going through and then going through that … I felt like my heart was out of my chest," he added.

Responding police officers took the baby to a hospital, where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is now investigating the incident and Osbey has a message for those involved.

"If you're not going to turn yourself in, just stop, stop because it's not ending well," Chicago told Fox32.

The shooting occurred this week when Chicago is dealing with persistent gun violence.

This past Independence Day weekend marked another bloody one for Windy City, with at least 67 people killed, 18 fatally, including four children.

The week before, five children were caught in a crossfire, in which three died. And over Memorial Day weekend, Chicago endured its bloodiest day in more than six decades: 18 people died and 45 were injured in a 24-hour period.

According to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department last week, shootings and murders rose 75 percent in June compared to the same time in 2019, with 425 shootings this year compared to 242 in June.

City officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have pointed to the current coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic shutdowns and closures as a contributing factor in the recent rebound.

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this report.