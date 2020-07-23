The Chicago River boat capsizes; 9 rescued children, critically ill, reported

Nine people traveling in a boat on the Chicago River were rescued on Wednesday after the boat capsized, according to reports.

One of the passengers, a 7-year-old boy, was in critical condition after being found underneath the small boat, authorities said.

Witnesses who quickly called 911 about the capsized boat likely saved lives, Chicago Fire District Deputy Director Carmelita Wiley-Earls told WLS-TV.

"Without public input, and without the public initially sounding the 911 alarm, we would have a different result," said Wiley-Earls.

Emergency crews responded just after 7 p.m. Local time to reports of a capsized boat "in distress," Chicago firefighters said. Everyone who was pulled out of the water received medical attention, while the boy was rushed to a hospital, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

"Divers from the helicopter that got into the water were able to retrieve the boy from under the capsized boat," Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Maloney told WLS-TV. "It was a small boat, quite compact in terms of water safety."

Five other people were rushed to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition, while three refused medical attention, according to FOX 32.

The Chicago Fire Department had previously tweeted about a "boat in distress," saying the boat flipped over and sent people into the water a mile south of the famous Loop city center.

After the boat capsized, it reportedly drifted three blocks before first responders could rescue all occupants. It was not immediately known what caused the boat to capsize.

"If you look downriver, the accessibility of where we actually found the victim versus where we recovered the others. We're talking almost three blocks downriver," Wiley-Earls told WLS.