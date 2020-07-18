The Chicks releases new album & # 39; Gaslighter & # 39;

The Chicks, formerly Dixie Chicks, released their highly anticipated new album "Gaslighter" on Friday.

It is the first album in almost 14 years by the country music group. It also comes at an important time for the group that publicly announced its new name in the wake of America's reckoning with racism.

They said at the time that they wanted to "meet at this time", in the country's history.

The album has 12 songs and features their new single, "March, March," a tribute to equality protests and social problems.