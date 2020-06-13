The Chopper can take your workouts at home to the next level

We've all seen a fair amount of gruesome training tools. Here's the problem with these types of gadgets and training gadgets: many of them don't actually work.

That's why at first glance, Chop Fit's The Chopper might not seem super compelling. But take a look at everyday customer reviews and testimonial from three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem, and you're likely to start thinking a little differently.

The Chopper is a unique piece of exercise equipment that has the same shape as an ax (hence the name). It has multiple weight loads depending on its grip, which means you can easily increase or decrease the resistance of the device without the need for additional accessories. When you hold your hands toward the top of the handle, you will experience a weight that resembles six pounds. Grab the Chopper at the bottom and it will feel more like 16 pounds. The idea is that The Chopper can improve your upper body workout routine, especially your shoulders and back when you move it with a slicing motion (you guessed it).

As the built-in app for your smartphone details, there are several ways to "cut," and this includes through lunges, squats, and skaters. And as a result, The Chopper can be easily incorporated into a fast, full-body HIIT circuit (which are the types of exercise routines featured in your app.

But, what really impresses about the device are its reviews. Currently, it has a perfect five-star rating on its site, with professionals like Haslem saying it is "an amazing way to combine cardio and strength training," as well as amateur athletes who praise its application, with one reviewer saying, "The app provides some great workouts, they always increase my heart rate and at the same time provide solid strength training in a short period of time. "

While it's normally $ 139, buyers can currently get The Chopper for $ 119.99, a 13% discount savings.