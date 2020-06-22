The CIA will launch a nationwide recruitment ad campaign to & # 39; excite & # 39; Americans to apply

The Central Intelligence Agency is expected to present its first nationwide recruitment announcement Monday in an effort to "excite" Americans to apply.

The CIA told Fox News that they are launching the advertising campaign, titled "Discover the CIA: Your Nation is on You," to "offer a glimpse" of its global mission.

The ads will come in 90, 60, and 15-second versions, and are scheduled to run on multiple platforms beginning Monday afternoon.

“It only takes one new piece of foreign intelligence and everything can change in an instant. Most people will never see your work. Your greatest strength will be the people around you. Your greatest reward is knowing that your efforts will help keep all Americans safe, "says the narrator in one version of the ad." Your accomplishments, while unknown to the public, are critical to our national security. The nation is counting on you. to discover the truth. "

"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the CIA," he continues. “You can play a role in protecting your nation. Start a career at the CIA and do more for your country than you ever dreamed of. ”

A CIA spokesperson told Fox News that the campaign is a "continuation of the agency's focused recruitment efforts," including its launch on Instagram last year after CIA Director Gina Haspel visited the University. from Auburn and the University of Louisville to attract "tomorrow's top national security talent." challenges, "which is a priority for her.

"Since I became director, I have prioritized how, where, and whom we recruit to be the next generation of CIA officers," Haspel said. "Broadcast advertising is an important step in reaching talented Americans with the diversity of experiences we require to continue to be the world's leading intelligence service."

"We will meet with Americans right where they are, on streaming platforms, to share a vision of an exciting CIA career and what it could mean for their future," said Sheronda Dorsey, director of CIA Talent Acquisition.