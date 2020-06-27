The city council of & # 39; Hannity & # 39; with Trump dominating the audience throughout primetime, beats Maddow and Cuomo combined

Hannity's town hall with President Trump was the most-watched television hour on broadcast and cable networks.

The meeting between the president and Fox News presenter Sean Hannity drew 5.1 million viewers on Thursday night, which beat out combined MSNBC and CNN during the same 9 p.m. time interval according to final Nielsen data. MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" drew just 3.1 million viewers, while CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" drew a paltry 1.8 million viewers.

"Hannity" also dominated the key demographic of adults ages 25-54 with 968,000 viewers, while CNN's Chris Cuomo outperformed MSNBC's Rachel Maddow with 490,000 and 484,000 viewers respectively.

The town hall event, which took place in the state of Wisconsin, drew more spectators than all primetime lineups on ABC, CBS, and NBC. The most watched shows on television broadcast Thursday night were the CBS broadcast of "Young Sheldon," which drew 4.8 million viewers, and ABC's "Holey Moley" with 3.8 million viewers, both at 8 p.m. time interval

FOX NEWS FINISHER ATOP ALL PRIMETIME TELEVISION FOR THE REGISTRATION SETUP RALLY WEEK

Fox News maintains its strong leadership among cable news competitors. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the # 2 most-watched show on all cable networks with 4.2 million viewers, "The Ingraham Angle" ranked No. 3 with approximately 3.8 million viewers, and "The Five" held No. 4 spot, gaining 3.2 million viewers.

CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," which is the most-watched show on the web, continues to fight for viewers. While primetime cable news programming is generally seen more than daytime programming, Cuomo was hit by "Fox & Friends," which airs at 8 am, with 1.816 million viewers versus its 1.814 million viewers. .

On Wednesday, "Cuomo Prime Time" died last Wednesday at 9 p.m. Time slot with just over 2 million viewers tuning in to the latest interview between high-profile siblings Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News Channel ended up as the most-watched network on all television during primetime during the week of June 15-21, as President Trump's rally with a record audience helped the network beat primetime averages even from CBS, NBC and ABC.

Fox News Channel also ended May as the most viewed cable network for the 47th consecutive month, as viewers flocked to hear the latest information on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to nationwide protests in the wake of the tragic George Floyd's death in police custody.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.