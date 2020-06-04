The City Council secures a veto-proof majority for bills that penalize bottlenecks

The City Council has secured a veto-proof majority for the legislation to penalize the New York police strangleholds, President Corey Johnson said Wednesday.

With 35 council members supporting the bill, it can become law on Mayor de Blasio's objection, who has said he would only sign the bill if language was added to exempt officers in "a life or death situation. ", a language that the legislation does not include.

"Our bill to criminalize the use of bottlenecks by NYPD now has 35 sponsors at @NYCCouncil, meaning it can override a mayor's veto," Johnson (D-Manhattan) tweeted Wednesday by the night.

"Hopefully it won't come to that. But if it does, we're ready."

The account is expected to be approved this month along with second legislation that would compel the New York police to create a standardized disciplinary system.

The chokedown legislation was first introduced in 2015 by Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Queens) following the death of Eric Garner, only to languish until the murder of George Floyd.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Queens) sponsors the second bill requiring the Polce Department to create a "disciplinary matrix" for its officers.

"Right now, there is no disciplinary standard in the police department," Richards told NY1 last week. “There are no written instructions on what a disciplinary action should be if an officer commits an offense. This will set an example. "

The legislation comes amid violent protests across the country seeking justice for Floyd, who was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin jabbed his knee in the neck with the help of three other officers.

The four officers have been fired and charged with serious crimes.

Blasio's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.