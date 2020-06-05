The City of Minneapolis promises & # 39; dismantle & # 39; the police department: report

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. sign up here.

Members of the Minneapolis The City Council promised to "dismantle" the city's police department in the wake of worldwide protests by the murder of George Floyd.

Council President Lisa Bender joined other members in pledging to dramatically change the way public safety is maintained in the city.

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new transformative model of public safety," Bender tweeted.

Bender joined colleagues like Jeremiah Ellison, who said reforms to the department are not enough.

"And when we're done, we're not just going to unite (the department) again," Jeremiah Ellison tweeted. "We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response."

At least two other members of the body of 13 people also have endorsed Drastic changes in police policing in the city after Floyd's death when Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt down on his neck during a Memorial Day arrest. Chauvin and the three other officers who assist in the arrest they have been dismissed and charged with serious crimes.

Spree he said to the Minneapolis Star Tribune imagining replacing a traditional police department with a broader and more holistic public security department focused on violence prevention and community services. Social workers or doctors could respond to situations that were previously handled by the police, he said.

But Mayor Jacob Frey said he would support "deep structural reforms" to the department, but not a complete abolition of the agency, the newspaper reported. And support for such a vision among Council members is still unclear.

The agency plans to start voting on the legislation directed at the department starting Friday, according to the Star Tribune. The Council plans to vote on legislation that would establish a timeline for the state's investigation into whether Minneapolis police engaged in racial discrimination in the past decade.

However, the main changes in the police force will not come soon. Bender said the discussions will intensify later this year or next.

"To do this kind of great job, we need a deeper and broader conversation than ever before," Bender told the newspaper. "We need white people like me and my neighbors to present themselves in a different way."

