The city of North Carolina is resorting to repairs to heal 'a community collapse'

When she was a young teenager in the 1970s, she saw her neighbors take furniture out of their homes, placing them on the sidewalk where belongings would be collected and unknowingly resold. Later they found out that the items were sold in antique stores. They were being relocated out of their homes and into new smaller public housing. It was supposed to be a temporary movement. Residents were told they could buy a lot of land to rebuild cheaply, but many never could.

Today, Robinson, 59, has a name for what he saw and experienced: urban renewal, policies that many African-Americans refer to as pejorative, "urban elimination." The loss of community, homeownership, and black-owned businesses still make her cry.

"Old friends, childhood friends, all scattered. Some left the state, others moved to town. It was a collapse of the community," said Robinson. "The community received a deep cut, a deep cut, and it still hasn't healed."

While many associated reparations are associated only with slavery, and in Asheville that is also what that is about, advocates of reparations resolution want it to be broader. The council's hope is that they can find a way to directly address the impact of slavery and the latest discriminatory policies on the economic and social well-being of black residents.

Asheville is not alone. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, local officials in cities like Evanston, Illinois, and Providence, Rhode Island, are pressing to address past mistakes through reparations to black and Native American residents. And they are grappling with the complexities of how it can be accomplished, as well as backlash, in large part from white residents who see reparations as an unearned right to historic damages that those who receive them may not have personally experienced.

A discrimination policy.

Tucked away in the deeply conservative Blue Ridge Mountain region, Asheville is a southern liberal city that prides itself on its progressive political bias. However, urban renewal, which developed in the 1950s and 1960s, remains a source of grief for black city residents and shame for some whites.

For decades, Asheville and other American cities strove to transform urban spaces, cleaning up so-called dilapidated neighborhoods to renovate or revitalize them. In many cases, the state acquired property through eminent domain to expand roads.

Asheville was one of the cities that acquired properties for the purpose of building a road system during urban renewal. But ultimately, the goal was to create a space for urban development and, according to scholars, eliminate blacks from sections of the city so that development could occur.

"Moving blacks away from the core was one of the central goals of urban displacement here," said Paul R. Mullins, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis. "Part of the goal really was to create space for development even though the city didn't know what would unfold."

"This is a federal policy. This is the law of the land from the 1930s onward. It was intentionally, consciously created by the federal government and replicated across the country for half a century," added Mullins.

Housing policies imposed by the federal government were experienced by many African Americans alive today, as well as by their families. They ranged from the 1930s to the 1980s, making it virtually impossible for loans to be made in black neighborhoods, perpetual segregation, and the displacement of entire communities.

One result was a picturesque downtown area in the heart of a city that has become a tourist destination in the idyllic mountains of western North Carolina. But black neighborhoods and communities were devastated.

That reality is what prompted the Asheville City Council to vote 7-0 to commit to seeking reparations that went beyond, but did not exclude, cash payments.

"I think the days of incremental change have left us," said city councilman Keith Young, who is black, when he introduced the resolution during this month's city council meeting. "And now we need what I think is institutional change to move forward."

"That is why creating generational wealth within our black community is important, it will support families for future generations and it is the key to the proverbial American dream," he added.

Facing resistance

Elders in the Priscilla Robinson neighborhood were moved to high-rise complexes that later became public housing, some were never able to rebuild or re-acquire properties they previously owned, he said. Business owners lost their storefronts and with them a potential source of intergenerational wealth.

"Unfortunately, at this point we are still enslaved," said Robinson. "We are oppressed. We cannot get good paying jobs. We cannot get housing. The community has fallen apart. Black-owned businesses are gone.

"And so what we want and what we ask is that we seriously analyze what happened and help us rebuild our black community through housing and home ownership through jobs, through black businesses."

Today, black residents of Asheville point to the city's numerous public housing complexes, many of which have recently been converted to low-income Section 8 coupon units, as the physical manifestation of the impact of urban renewal. . Almost 60% of residents in public housing in Asheville are black, although black people make up only 12% of the city's population.

Dealing with housing is now a driving force for the city council as they seek to implement their repair resolution.

"My dream is to go directly to those areas and try to discover how we can create houses, or how we can repair and maintain houses that are already occupied by people of color, but also see what assets of the city we have we have in those areas, we have land City property, how can you return that, "said Council Member Sheneika Smith. "During urban renewal, I think the most powerful promise that was broken was that people could come back."

"So, I think that over time that has always been the (demand): to fulfill the promise that was made then. And if you have land assets, if you have other assets where we can convert into housing, let's try to think what that will look like in response to the repair call, "he added.

If Asheville used land as a central principle to execute all or part of his reparations plan, that would be transformative, said Mullins, the anthropology professor.

"Property is probably one of the most interesting types of repairs we could do," said Mullins. "If we were to open all of these real estate, it would be a truly radical and profoundly structural change for American society."

"Money is fabulous, however, owning a property is the foundation of the community, it is the foundation of social networks, of business networks. Therefore, it is a really radical change."

But none of this is happening without controversy. At the public meeting where the Asheville City Council passed the resolution on the reparations unanimously, angry residents, mostly white, called in to complain.

"The reparations document is accusatory, extremist (sic), militant and divisive," said Jacqueline Larsen. "If the council is very convinced about this, take it to the voters!

"The City Council represents us all, not just the black community," he added.

"I find this wrong in many ways and I strongly object," added another person who called for Keith. "Blacks are not the only enslaved race in the United States and around the world."

And in another angry call, a man who gave his name as Eddie aired a commonly held argument against reparations voiced in large part by white opponents of the idea.

"We want to record what to say that for 200 years, we are not responsible for what happened 200 years ago," Eddie said. "My white privilege is that I grew up on a farm, I had 11 brothers and sisters, I packed hay, we milked cows, that's my white privilege, so … that doesn't fly."

For that, some white advocates of reparations in Asheville say the reparations proposal is not about blaming or blaming whites. It's about acknowledging that for decades, the government institutionalized policies that hurt blacks.

The city itself, according to Councilwoman Julie Mayfield, is an excellent example of how white residents have benefited from past racist policies.

"Anyone, to some degree, living in the city center and reaping the benefit of extraordinarily high property values, it could be argued that they benefit from the fact that neighborhoods of color are no longer against the center," Mayfield said. "As white people, we wake up every day and benefit from the systems that exist that keep people of color at an economic, educational and health disadvantage and give us a more direct path in the world."

He added: "Our world, in this country, is built for whites."