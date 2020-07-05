The city where the famous scene of & # 39; Purple Rain & # 39; was filmed





A mural of the Prince leaning against a Little Red Corvette looks up at the statue, which was installed June 28 in Henderson, Minnesota.

Fans of the 1984 film will recognize Henderson from the Lake Minnetonka scene where actress Apollonia Kotero's character jumped into the icy water only to discover it was not Lake Minnetonka.

The place is on the banks of the Minnesota River, about 45 minutes from Minneapolis and Prince & # 39; s Paisley Park Studios.

The statue cost $ 40,000, and most of the money came from fans, who gave $ 100 to have their names included on a bronze donor plaque, according to Joel King of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project.