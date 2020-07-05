The city where the famous scene of & # 39; Purple Rain & # 39; was filmed

A mural of the Prince leaning against a Little Red Corvette looks up at the statue, which was installed June 28 in Henderson, Minnesota.
Fans of the 1984 film will recognize Henderson from the Lake Minnetonka scene where actress Apollonia Kotero's character jumped into the icy water only to discover it was not Lake Minnetonka.
The place is on the banks of the Minnesota River, about 45 minutes from Minneapolis and Prince & # 39; s Paisley Park Studios.
"It's like giving Prince back what Prince gave me," King said.
King says fans have been coming to Henderson for years because of "Purple Rain". The project started with a granite bench carved with pigeons and Prince's famous symbol guitar, and then added the mural.
There is a guestbook in a purple mailbox with the address 1999. King says it has been signed by more than 4,000 people around the world.
He hopes the statue will be an even bigger attraction.
Tour operator Randy "Capt. Randy" Luedtke was impressed when he came to see the statue.
"It was such a beautiful commemorative opportunity for Prince's legacy to continue to live," he said.
His company has been taking fans to see landmarks of Prince's rise to fame in Minneapolis for about four years. Luedtke says the company generally runs two tours per week, in addition to smaller VIP tours.
A popular stop is the real Minnetonka Lake, Luedtke said.
"People just want to take a bottle of water, they want to baptize themselves," he said.
Luedtke has been unable to tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, but says he is adding Henderson to the itinerary once he returns to business.
King says the Prince's connection has been great for the community, and local businesses have embraced the garden and the tourists it attracts. They even organize a music festival on his birthday called "Prince Fest".
King feels it was the perfect time to unveil the statue, as so many controversial monuments are being dismantled.