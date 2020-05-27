The classic strategy title Toy Soldiers is receiving a sequel, set in World War II.

Toy Soldiers, the classic Xbox Live Arcade strategy game, has a sequel set in World War II (via Eurogamer).

Its official title is Toy Soldiers 2: Finest Hour, And looking at the new screenshots of the game, it has returned to its quintessential (and picturesque) roots. “Lead the chaos of battle. Deploy, command, or take direct control of any unit on the battlefield, "reads the description, and the sequel features" physics-based obstacles, deformable terrain, fluid placement, dynamic trajectory, and artificial intelligence. receptive. "

Also, remasters of the original Toy Soldiers and Toy Soldiers: Cold War It will launch for Switch, with new content, a new difficulty, integrated DLC and game adjustments. These are set for a summer launch, so they'll bring everyone up to date Best time next year.

Toy Soldiers 2 Coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in 2021.