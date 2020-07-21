The co-hosts of & # 39; The View & # 39; accuse Trump of & # 39; fascism & # 39; in Portland, Behar claims that Putin's plan is being followed & # 39;

Co-hosts of "The View" argued Tuesday that President Trump was introducing fascism and the end of democracy by sending federal forces to intervene in the ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon.

"I am witnessing fascism in the United States now," said co-host Joy Behar. "I don't know if people in this country are aware of what is really happening."

"I was talking to one of my cousins ​​the other day, she is not a right-winger, she is not even a republican, she did not know what was happening in Portland. People must pay attention. This is the beginning of the end of democracy. If we re-elect this dude, I don't even want to think about what's going to happen to this country. "

He later suggested that Trump was following Russian President Vladimir Putin's "plan" for racial division in the country.

"I was going to say, did not say in the Mueller report that Putin was trying to divide the country and have racial wars in this country, I think that was part of the Mueller report."

He added that "this is part of Putin's plan that Trump is working with."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the situation felt like "a planned attack on the American people, and it is very specific and very selective."

Co-host Sunny Hostin similarly compared recent interventions to fascism and argued that Trump was violating protesters' constitutional rights.

"Every American should be really concerned when you have a US president. Deploying federal troops under the guise of protecting federal property from vandalism, which is essentially just graffiti, and using that pretext to use violence against protesters, which is our right, our constitutional right under the Constitution, "Hostin said.

"And use that as a pretext and increase the violence and then, you know, arrest people with the secret police," he continued, "just arrest people in unmarked cars, this is something, as Joy said: this is the beginning of fascism, this is something you see in dictatorships. "

His criticism piled on those of Oregon politicians who denounced things like unmarked vehicles and accused federal customs and border forces of not identifying themselves.

Both Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Portland police have indicated that the protests included violent behavior. For example, the Portland police reported that protesters broke into the Portland Police Association building on Saturday and started a fire.

During a Fox News appearance on Saturday, CBP chief Mark Morgan accused protesters of planning acts of violence against officers.

"What is happening right now are absolute criminals. They are organizing, planning and coordinating voluntarily, preparing and bringing weapons to these areas with the intention of destroying federal properties and damaging federal agents and officials. That is criminal and cannot be justified, "he told Fox News presenter Neil Cavuto.

He added that law enforcement was engaging in "standard procedure" and that the tactics were "absolutely necessary" given the situation.

"It is a standard tactic for law enforcement officers to use unmarked cars … Neil, has been on his show, where marked vehicles have actually been attacked by criminals, so it also makes sense for the safety of officers and agents like protesters, "he said.

"They come out, they have reasonable suspicion or probable cause that these people have committed a federal crime by destroying federal property or intentionally trying to physically harm a federal agent or official, and they are going out and absolutely trying to stop those individuals." Morgan added.