The co-hosts of & # 39; The View & # 39; ask why schools should reopen if Trump says COVID-19 will get worse

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar continued to criticize President Trump's coronavirus response, this time wondering why he wants schools to reopen if he acknowledges the pandemic will worsen.

On Wednesday's show, Behar asked, "If he's going to get worse before he gets better, which he has finally recognized, why is he prepared to send the kids to school? That's what I'd like to know about him, you know. ? "

"Where was Dr. Birx? Where was Fauci yesterday? You know, Trump considers himself an expert. I consider my dog ​​who knows more about the coronavirus than Trump," added Behar. He also suggested that Trump kept Birx in a "closet" and feared that she would "get out."

Co-host Sunny Hostin stepped in and said, "I agree with Joy. If it is going to get worse before it gets better, we are a month away from the kids going back to school."

"We know that in many states like Florida, the governors are saying, you know, at full blast. The kids are going back to school, and we also know that this president has said he's cutting funds for those schools that refuse to open in instead of perhaps flooding those schools with money so schools can open safely with the proper precautions, "he said.

On Tuesday, Trump touted his administration's response to the crisis. "As cases and deaths increase in certain affected states, which you are seeing right now, we are increasing the staff, supplies and therapeutics. Again we have huge amounts of supplies. We are in very good shape, and we are you can move them quickly, "he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 3.9 million infections and at least 142,595 COVID-19 deaths in the US.