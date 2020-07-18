The co-star of & # 39; Glee & # 39; de Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, says that the cast members in Lake Piru & # 39; called her out of the water & # 39;

Heather Morris clings to faith as she reflects on the death of her friend and former "Glee" co-star, Naya Rivera.

On Monday, authorities recovered Rivera's body from Piru Lake, near Los Angeles, California. An autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that her cause of death was accidental drowning.

Morris was one of several "Glee" cast members who visited the lake while searching for his body. Now Morris says he believes it was the call to Rivera by his cast members and loved ones that led to his body being found.

UNDERWATER RELEASE AUTHORITIES PIE DE LAGO WHERE NAYA RIVERA WAS MISSING, CALLING CONDITIONS & # 39; VERY DIFFICULT

"We called her out of the water and she came. If you're not a believer, I don't know what further proof you would need," Morris tweeted along with a photo of 12 of Rivera's loved ones holding hands as he looked out at the lake.

The photo includes "Glee" cast members Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Chris Colfer.

Rivera and her son went swimming during their excursion (he was wearing a life jacket but she was not) and returned to the boat, but she did not, the sheriff's department said.

The boy was found safe on the boat three hours later by another navigator, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey told investigators that his mother helped him get back on board the ship. Then he looked back and saw her disappear into the water.

NAYA RIVERA: THE AUTHORITIES ARE A BODY & # 39; CONFIDENTE & # 39; FOUND IN LAKE PIRU IS THE FORMER ACTRESS OF & # 39; GLEE & # 39;

According to Ayub, the water "is between 35 and 60 feet deep" in the area where Rivera's body was found, "and there are thickets and trees in the lake bed."

Low visibility influenced how long it took the authorities to find his body. Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department told Fox News that the crew suspended their search efforts at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the first night of the search, due to dark conditions.

Celebrities have shared the actress' heartwarming tributes since her passing, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, who recently took to her Instagram with a heartfelt message.

THE CO-STARS & # 39; GLEE & # 39; DE NAYA RIVERA & # 39; ARE NOT WITHOUT HOPE & # 39; FOR THE MISSING ACTRESS

Rest in peace Naya, God bless your soul. Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not only for how you saved your son, but also for the barriers that you broke down for so many people to feel. Self-assured and stand firm and proud when you can't do it alone, "wrote the rapper.

He concluded: "I appreciate and value everything that happened between us to make me wiser and a better person. I am still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I am praying for you and your family and I know you are caring and protecting. Rest in peace Naya. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera, 33, starred in all six seasons of the hit show "Glee," and was also known for her roles in "At the Devil & # 39; s Door," "Step Up: High Water" and her arc in "Devious Maids. "