The co-stars of & # 39; Glee & # 39; of Naya Rivera are "not without hope" for the missing actress

As the search for the missing "Glee" actress, Naya Rivera, continues, two of her former co-stars spoke on social media after apparently being criticized for her silence.

Rivera went missing Wednesday while sailing on Piru Lake in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son, who was found alone in a boat when the actress was reported missing. The girl is said to be in good health, but the actress' body has not yet recovered and, although she is supposed to have drowned, the police are making a massive search effort.

On Sunday, two of his "Glee" co-stars took to Twitter to do their best to stay focused on Rivera's search and support her family, implying that they were criticized for remaining silent. Amber Patrice Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the Fox series, tweeted to her fans imploring them to remain diligent about the search effort.

THE NAYA RIVERA FAMILY VISITS LAKE PIRU WHERE IT DISAPPEARED TO CONTINUE THE SEARCH

"Show some respect," she wrote. “All of our energy goes to help find Naya and pray for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a dueling performance. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. We do not. It doesn't matter right now. "

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on "Glee," responded to Riley's tweet to echo his feelings.

"I can't begin to understand what Naya's family must feel" he wrote. “I know that the rest of us are completely devastated, but not without hope. Respect your family and your privacy at this time. Please refrain from judging those who don't show their pain on social media. "

Both Riley and McHale appeared on "Glee" with Rivera from its first episode and stayed until the show ended in 2015.

The search for Rivera has been going on for days, and authorities regularly note that poor visibility on the lake where he disappeared hampers his ability to conduct a thorough search, particularly at night.

UNDERWATER RELEASE AUTHORITIES PIE DE LAGO WHERE NAYA RIVERA MISSED, "VERY DIFFICULT" CALL CONDITIONS

Rivera's other co-star, Heather Morris, volunteered to search for her friend in the area after the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that she was "wrapping up" her search for the day.

"My name is Heather Morris, I am a close friend and co-worker of Nayas, and I am trying to carry out a search and rescue mission on foot along with a small group of friends on Lake Piru."

"I understand that your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we feel powerless, powerless and want to help in any way." she wrote.

However, the Ventura Country Sheriff's Twitter account discouraged citizens from trying to conduct their own search in the area.

"For those trying to find Naya Rivera on their own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. The temples are already in the 90s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. " The tweet reads. "We don't want to have to rescue you."

Several other "Glee" co-stars have addressed the disappearance on social media, notably Demi Lovato, who starred in several episodes as a love interest in Rivera's character.

Other cast members to speak include Street choir, Harry Shum Jr. and Gloria Estefan, who played Rivera's mother.