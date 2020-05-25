A director never reveals as much as when interviewed by a contemporary, as no one really appreciates what's going on, be it battles with stars / studio executives / the MPAA, as fellow director. Think of Alfred Hitchcock being interviewed by Francois Truffaut, or Billy Wilder being interviewed by Cameron Crowe, the process is fascinating.

And now, we have nothing but the Coen brothers being interviewed by Guillermo del Toro about their careers and the evolution of their technique and their careers in general. It's a pretty fascinating thing, so if you have forty minutes to kill, check it out!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaJVm1j_mfA (/ embed)