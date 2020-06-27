The College of New Jersey cancels five sports due to coronavirus concerns

The College of New Jersey joined Morehouse College and Bowdoin College on Friday to cancel certain fall sports.

The Division III school president made the announcement that, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, high-contact sports (soccer, football, field hockey, basketball, wrestling, rugby, dance and cheerleaders) will be canceled. It is not just the teams that represent the school. It also includes clubs and intramural teams. Individual workouts will be allowed.

"We know how important activities beyond the classroom are to the TCNJ educational experience and how central any particular activity can be to student retention and success," wrote President Kathryn A. Foster. “Student activities liven up the campus and bring great joy to community members and visitors. Unfortunately, but necessarily, and in alignment with our logic and actions in instruction, residential education, and other operations, I have decided that for health and safety reasons we will restrict the menu of student activities in person this fall to low human density and little contact in proximity person or activities only. "

Division III Bowdoin College in Maine has already canceled all fall sports, while Division II Morehouse College in Atlanta has canceled soccer and cross country. No Division I school has yet to rush to eliminate fall sports.