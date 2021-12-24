The Edge Of War – Munich

“Munich – The Edge Of War” is a story of the Allies’ attempt to stop Hitler’s rise to power. Churchill rightly recognizes that this would be a terrible idea and tries his best to avoid it. But others in England like Chamberlain want nothing more than for war with Germany. Because they believe that it will help them recover from their depression. This story is important because it gives us a look at the events leading up to World War II. Chamberlain’s desire for war was foolish and led to the deaths of millions of people. But Churchill’s efforts to avoid it may have saved even more lives. It’s a reminder that sometimes peace is better than war.

What led to world war ii ?

Munich was a turning point which lead up to world war ii. at this point, it was clear that Germany was going to take over Austria. chamberlain, who wanted war with Germany, presented Hitler with a proposal for peace. Hitler agreed to the proposal, and the two men signed the Munich Pact. This gave Germany control over Austria and allowed them to take the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in exchange for their promise that they would not invade any other country.

What happened to the chamberlain’s policy?

chamberlain’s appeasement policy was a disastrous failure, and it is widely believed that if he had stood up to Hitler at Munich and refused to give in to his demands, world war ii may have been postponed or even avoided altogether. however, it is also possible that Hitler may have just pushed on to war anyway, and the chamberlain would have been seen as having backed down. The British government was not happy with Chamberlain’s policy. Many people in Britain saw Chamberlain as a coward for his willingness to appease Hitler. However, Chamberlain did have some supporters who believed that giving in to Hitler’s demands would avoid another world war.

Did Chamberlain have any supporters in the British government?

Yes, Chamberlain did have some supporters in the British government. These people believed that giving in to Hitler’s demands would avoid another world war. However, most of the British government was not happy with Chamberlain’s policy of appeasement. Many people in Britain saw Chamberlain as a coward for his willingness to appease Hitler. The British government had a policy of appeasement towards Hitler. This meant that they were willing to give into some of Hitler’s demands so long as he promised not to make any more aggressive moves against other European countries.

Why was Chamberlain seen as a coward?

Chamberlain was seen as a coward because many people in Britain felt that he was not doing enough to stand up to Hitler. They believed that by giving in to Hitler’s demands, Chamberlain was only encouraging him to be more aggressive.

What were some of the demands that Hitler put forward?

Hitler demanded that the German people be given all of the lands to their east and a route through Poland so they could get back to Germany. He also wanted control over Western Europe’s colonies in Africa and Asia, as well as parts of Eastern Europe (e.g., Czechoslovakia) for resources such as oil and food.