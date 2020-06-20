The columnist criticizes the Washington Post for a report on the offensive suit of the woman at the staff party: it is a & # 39; farce & # 39; or a & # 39; scandal & # 39;

A columnist for New York Magazine called The Washington Post on Friday for its bizarre report of a woman wearing an offensive outfit at a staff member's Halloween party 2018.

The Post published a widely criticized story on Thursday about a guest who satirically wore a black face as part of her costume at a party organized by newspaper cartoonist Tom Toles and how another guest, who was marked by the event, complained to Toles almost two years later. in the midst of national dialogue after the death of George Floyd. After the report was published, the woman was fired from her job.

Now, Josh Barro of New York Magazine demands answers from the Post's executive editor, Marty Baron, and its journalists.

"If the WaPo ran this because they thought it was news, that's a sham," Barro began to speak. "But if they executed it as a public relations strategy, go ahead, frame it so that this woman bears the worst part, not for our employees, that's a scandal. Marty Baron and the Post staff owe us an explanation."

The business columnist explained, "This is damaging to the reputation of the entire industry, a newspaper that uses its news pages as a strategic tool, violates its own editorial standards, and causes someone to be fired in the process."

Barro then pointed out how the journalists behind the report, Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher and local company reporter Sydney Trent, did not share their reports on their own Twitter accounts.

"It's also chicken shit, total Post silence on this story. Even the authors haven't tweeted it! Where are they, @mffisher and @TrentPost? Do they support their work?" Barro asked.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Post reported that Toles received an email last week from Lexie Gruber, a guest who attended her annual Halloween party almost two years ago despite never meeting with the host, about an incident involving her friend, who He wore a black face as part of his costume.

"In 2018, I attended a Halloween party at your house," Gruber wrote Toles. “I understand that you are not responsible for the behavior of your guests, but at the party, a woman was at Blackface. She harassed me and my friend, the only two women of color, and it was clear that she made her "costume" with racist intent. "

As explained in the report, Toles's friend dressed up as then-NBC host Megyn Kelly, who she criticized for questioning whether wearing the black face on Halloween was okay if the costume was out of respect and not mockery. However, the friend made a black face like a satirical prick at Kelly as if the journalist was fine with the racist gesture.

Gruber, 27, told Toles that to this day the incident "weighed heavily on my heart, it was abhorrent and appalling," particularly after George Floyd's death, and urged him to identify the woman in his group. .

"I wanted to know who this woman is … what impact does she have on society?" Gruber wrote in the email to Toles. "I think this is an important story: A party full of prominent people in Washington welcomed a black-faced person, dancing and drinking with her, and silently watching as he harassed two young men of color."

Gruber and her friend Lyric Prince, who are Puerto Rican and African American respectively, confronted the woman at the party over the costume.

"Do you understand how offensive it can be to a person of color?" Gruber told him, who tried to defend the costume.

According to the Post, "some guests at the party say they wish they had confronted her more aggressively," while "others say she already paid a price and that her shame and regret were evident when she left the party crying."

Toles initially responded to Gruber saying he didn't know who was wearing a black face at his party, but he remembered telling his friend at the time that her costume was a "misconceived attempt at satire."

When he told Gruber that he would not identify the friend, Gruber said, "Hiding her name is a deliberate act of white privilege and cowardice, not friendship."

Prince, 36, told the Post: "I felt very insecure talking to that person in the first place. I was in an environment that, if heated, would definitely not be in my best interest." She also revealed that she sought help from a therapist, saying she felt "threatened and physically and emotionally exposed … I felt helpless in a way that I never want to feel again."

Witnesses said Gruber "yelled" at the woman after Prince confronted her and they both left the party soon after.

The Post reported that the woman, a vocal critic of President Trump and an advocate for social causes on Facebook, knew that she made a "terrible mistake" the moment she arrived at the party. According to reports, "she spent many hours in therapy talking about 'how carelessly I behaved. I am deeply ashamed'."

After the party, she emailed Toles and his wife, Gretchen, to apologize.

"With this story, they will get the public humiliation they want, but it will not foster any real dialogue between us," the woman told the Post. "I would like you to talk to me. I made a mistake, and now I understand that when black people make a mistake, they can be killed."

The Post also reported that when the woman informed her employer Wednesday that a story about the black-face incident was published, she was immediately fired.