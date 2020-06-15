The condition of the pilot is unknown after a US Air Force fighter jet. USA Crashes into the North Sea off England

"A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 [local time] today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, UK," said the release. "At the time of the accident, the plane was on a routine training mission with a pilot on board."

The 48th Fighter Wing also said in the statement: "The cause of the accident, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the UK Search and Rescue has been called in to support."

CNN has contacted the Pentagon for additional details.

This story is breaking and will be updated.