The conservative publisher claims Amazon blocked paid book ads for & # 39; Transgender Craze & # 39;

A prominent conservative editor alleges that Amazon has suspended a paid ad campaign for one of his books, alleging that it contains objectionable content on sexual orientation.

An email obtained by Fox News shows that Amazon's advertising support service defended its decision to suspend the Regnery Publishing campaign for "Irreversible harm: transgender insanity that seduces our daughters." The book was written by Abigail Shrier, who spoke openly on the subject and, according to her description, warns that the ideas surrounding the genre are prompting teenage girls to "disfigure [e] their bodies" with testosterone courses.

A Regnery spokesman said the ad itself would not have featured the book's description, but simply bought options along with a cover photo, which features a drawing of a girl with a hole in her abdomen.

Amazon did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But in an email that Regnery provided and said was sent by Amazon on Thursday, the online retailer said: "It contains items that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include advertising / book content that infer or claim to diagnose, dealing with, or questioning sexual orientation. Therefore, this campaign cannot be advertised. "

Regnery's complaint was just the latest in a long line of conservative organizations that have accused tech giants like Amazon of harboring biases towards conservative views.

"The culture of cancellation has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and will not tolerate science, data, facts or anything that contradicts the approved narrative," Regnery's spokesman told Fox News.

The editor added that "Amazon is one of our most important advertising platforms. It would be a significant success for our promotional efforts to lose this opportunity." Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Shrier, a Yale Law School graduate, published an op-ed last year in which she described attempts at gender change as a challenge to biology.