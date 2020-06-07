The contenders to fill the leadership role of CC Sabathia

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Yankees.

Now that CC Sabathia has retired, who are the leaders in the NYY clubhouse? – Steven Slootsky

The most obvious answer is Brett Gardner, but the oldest Yankee isn't the only one impacting the clubhouse. He and Sabathia were effective leaders because they worked well together in a constructive way on baseball matters as well as off-field situations. It was a good combination because pitchers tend to listen to pitchers, and the same goes for position players who gravitate toward other position players.

And his longevity and success also played a big part in the puzzle because talent plays a big role in the ability to lead in the major leagues.

If Dellin Betances had returned, he would have been a natural candidate to replace Sabathia, but the reliever signed with the Mets as a free agent.

In the short spring training, Gerrit Cole certainly seemed comfortable on the mound and in the clubhouse. He constantly craved comments from his teammates and coaches, and in his spare time he would see other pitchers throwing bullpens and mock games to see what he could pick up. That dedication doesn't go unnoticed by major league players. In the dressing room, Cole's locker was a gathering place for pitchers to hang out and talk pitching. A few lockers had the same conversations with Zack Britton, who was often surrounded by Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle.

As for position players, Aaron Judge is in his third full major league season and is an obvious choice to provide leadership, but it's not easy when he's not playing due to injury. DJ LeMahieu gained instant respect a year ago with his professionalism and production.

Pound for pound, Ron Guidry was a dominant pitcher for his small size. What would your stats be if you were limited to about 5-6 innings like most pitchers these days? – Raymond

They certainly wouldn't be as eye-catching as Guidry's were at a time when beginners worked deeply into games and logged many more entries than today's beginners. In 14 years, Guidry posted 95 complete games, averaging nine per season. He had 21 CGs in 1983. Guidry's 259 innings were released in 1985 when he was 22-6 and did not lead the league.

What is the status of Max Burt, the Yankees' double-A prospect? Without a doubt, a great glove and an extremely versatile infielder. – Rick

This would have been Burt's third professional season after being a 28th round pick in the 2018 draft, but there likely won't be a minor league season of any kind. The 23-year-old from Northeastern University in Boston has the versatility desired by organizations these days. In two seasons he has played 28 games at first, 10 in the second, 74 in the third, 52 in the short, one in the outfield and has made a pitching appearance. However, his bat lags behind his defense. In two minor league seasons, Burt has a .239 batting average, a .299 on-base percentage and has poor strikeouts (135) to hits (131) and has 33 walks on 607 plate appearances.

Who was the first Hispanic player in the Yankees? – Luis Dávila

Ángel Aragón, who was from Havana, Cuba, played 32 games for the Yankees in three seasons (1914, & # 39; 16, & # 39; 17).

Would it be better for the Yankees to let their rookie pitchers pitch if they play the short season instead of the veterans they already know? – John Zelinski

If you mean choosing Deivi García, Clarke Schmidt and Mike King over J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka, Gerrit Cole and James Paxton, the answer is a resounding no. No matter how short or long the season is this year, the Yankees will be among the favorites to win the World Series, and one big reason is their rotation.

How many times have the Yankees been in the World Series? – Julie Miranda

The Yankees have participated in 40 World Series and have won 27 of them. Their last trip to the Series was in 2009 when they beat the Phillies.