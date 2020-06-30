The coronavirus blockade hit JCPenney even harder than we thought

The company reported an operating loss of $ 477 million on Tuesday in the three months ended May 2. That's far greater than the $ 93 million operating loss in the same period last year, and 40% more than the company warned investors it expected to report just three weeks ago, when it released preliminary results.

Much of the difference in the size of the actual loss from the previous estimate is due to an impairment charge for JCPenney's business. The good news for JCPenney is that taking such a charge will not cost you cash when you need to keep as much as possible. The bad news is that the business itself, like the value of its name, isn't worth that much, and that could limit your ability to raise the additional cash you need.

The company hopes to stay in business, but its ability to survive the bankruptcy process depends in part on whether it can limit losses and conserve cash. Many bankrupt retailers expect to remain operational but ended up closing. More recently, that happened to Pier 1, but it was also the fate of Toys "R" Us and other retailers.

JCPenney's net loss for the quarter reached $ 546 million, more than 250% of the prior-year loss. Revenue fell 53%, roughly in line with its previous forecast.