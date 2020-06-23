The coronavirus has "brought this nation to its knees," says CDC director

Sarah Silbiger / Pool / Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday that Americans should avoid entering crowds, but if they should, wear a mask.

In a nutshell, Fauci said: “Plan A: Don't go into the crowd. Plan B: If you do, be sure to wear a mask. "

The leading infectious disease expert in the United States said that with the coronavirus still actively spreading across the country, "You shouldn't be gathering in crowds. You should keep your distance.

For those who go against the public health orientation of avoiding crowds, Fauci urged: “Please wear a mask. And while wearing a mask, and you are in a situation where you are encouraged at a demonstration or at a rally or wherever you are, avoid, as best as possible, the need to put the mask down and scream. "

Addressing the younger generation early in the audience, Fauci said: “If you get infected and spread the infection, even if you don't get sick, you are part of the process of the dynamics of an outbreak. And what you might be spreading, inadvertently, perhaps innocently, is infecting someone who then infects someone, who then becomes someone who is vulnerable. "

Some background: Fauci's comments come as officials from states across the South warn that more young people are testing positive for coronavirus.

Changes in demographics have been recorded in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and other states, many of which were some of the first to reopen.

And while some officials have pointed out that more widespread testing is underway, others say the new cases stem from Americans not reaching the social distance.

Young people are more likely to have milder coronavirus results, but may still infect others who are at higher risk.

"With a younger age of recent infections in at least some places like Florida, expect a lower death rate on this wave … until young people in their 20s and 40s who are infected today continue to infect others," Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, said the Twitter.