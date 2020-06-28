The coronavirus has infected more than 10 million worldwide.

The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim milestone on Sunday with 10 million cases worldwide, and the death toll nears 500,000, the data shows.

As of Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins University data that has long tracked the spread listed 10,004,643 confirmed cases, with 499,296 deaths worldwide.

More than a quarter of both counts came from the U.S., which as of Sunday had seen 2,510,323 confirmed cases and 125,539 deaths, according to the data.

The United States recorded more than 42,000 cases on Saturday, according to the data, lower than the record 45,255 cases registered on Friday, but the second consecutive day that there have been more than 40,000 new cases.

The data reports only confirmed cases, and experts fear the actual number is likely to be much higher, as many people cannot be tested or carry the error without symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that up to 10 times as many Americans could be infected, meaning that as many as 20 million could have contracted the virus in the United States alone.