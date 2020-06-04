The coronavirus may not be mutating, but experts say danger of danger still exists.

"Please, if you're going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe," he wrote.

"I think there is a possibility, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said Thursday of the protests.

To avoid the broadcast, Redfield said people who attend the protests should tell their loved ones that they were in public and be tested within three to seven days.

Police use of tear gas can help the virus spread by causing people to cough, Redfield said during a House committee hearing on the response to the coronavirus.

New York state, which has long been an epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, on Tuesday reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest number of deaths since the pandemic began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

CDC chief: public health system weaknesses exposed

The coronavirus pandemic has "highlighted deficiencies in our public health system that has lacked sufficient resources for decades," Redfield said Thursday.

That's especially true in the field of information technology, Redfield said.

"It has never been clearer that our nation's public health IT infrastructure requires modernization, to support and collect reportable, reliable, complete and timely data," he said at a hearing from the House Appropriations Committee on Covid's response. -19.

"When faced with any threat of disease, CDC and public health departments must make real-time decisions based on real-time data. Data forms the road map and informs policy. Data is the backbone of any response to a threat of disease, "he said.

Some numbers move in the "right direction", others do not

As the US states USA With reopening plans moving forward, nearly as many are seeing an upward trend in coronavirus cases as those where case numbers are declining, an analysis of Johns Hopkins data shows.

Nineteen states have averaged more new cases in the past week than the previous week, while 13 remain stable and 18 are seeing a downward trend.

Louisiana is one of those declining states and is slated to begin Phase 2 of its plan to reopen the economy on Friday, allowing companies to open to 50% of capacity, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

"Louisiana is slowly moving in the right direction, but we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19," Edwards tweeted Wednesday.

Connecticut, which is seeing its lowest positive test rate in months, will allow in-person graduations with a limit of 150 people beginning July 6, Governor Ned Lamont said.

Texas and Florida still record increasing weekly averages of new cases as they move toward reopening.

Almost all Texas businesses can operate at medium capacity, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday night. And much of Florida will enter Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, allowing businesses like bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to operate at half capacity indoors, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

Fauci weighs on schools

However, questions remain about when and how students can return to the classroom.

That will depend on communities Schools are inside, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told CNN on Wednesday.

"I hesitate to make general statements about whether or not it is a 'safe' appointment for children to return to school," Fauci said. "When you talk about kids going back to school and their safety, it really depends on the level of viral activity and the particular area you're talking about. What happens too often, understandably, but sometimes misleadingly, is that we are talking about the country as a whole in a one-dimensional distance. "

It is premature to start talking about reopening schools, Fauci said, adding that there could be many scenarios in the fall, including changing classroom design or having students change schedules.

Health experts are still working to understand exactly how the virus affects children.

A NIAID study will track 6,000 people, both children and their chosen families from 11 cities for six months, for further clarification on whether children are less likely to contract coronavirus than adults.

Large-scale vaccine trials are expected to start in July.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN that when the world finally receives a coronavirus vaccine, it could require two doses to be fully effective.

"Obviously that's not our favorite. It would be much better if all of this could be done with a single injection," Collins said.

In general, with any vaccine, one dose is preferred for cost reasons and also because people are less likely to show up twice for an injection.

Collins said that large-scale clinical trials of several experimental vaccines, expected to start next month, will reveal whether one or two doses will be necessary.

The study of potential treatment may continue

As the US USA As they reopen, many seek treatments and vaccines that do not yet exist to keep an interacting audience safe.

The WHO Data Safety and Monitoring Committee recommended that the organization continue to study the drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference Wednesday in Geneva.

Last week, the WHO announced that it had temporarily paused the hydroxychloroquine arms of its trial due to concerns about the drug's safety.

The move was taken as a precaution while reviewing the safety data, but the mortality data showed no reason to change the trial protocol, Tedros said Wednesday.

But science shows that hydroxychloroquine is not effective As a coronavirus treatment, Fauci said last week, adding that there is a likelihood of "adverse cardiovascular events."

A study by the University of Minnesota showed that the drug doesn't help patients at the hospital, and its author said he told the president's doctor that no published research shows it to be effective as a preventive measure, either.