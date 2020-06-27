The coronavirus spike forces Miami to close beaches for the weekend of July 4

Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close over the weekend of July 4, less than a month after the reopening, and gatherings of 50 or more will be banned due to recent increases in coronavirus cases.

County Mayor Carlos Giménez will sign an emergency order to close the beaches beginning Friday, July 3 and through Tuesday, July 7, his office announced Friday.

Giménez said the measure was necessary and "prudent" and reiterated that masks are required inside and outside the companies when social distancing is not possible.

Violators could face a second-degree criminal penalty of up to $ 500 and 180 days in jail, the county mayor said.

"I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these life-saving rules," Giminez said in a statement. "If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives."

Miami-Dade County reported 1,528 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest total number of cases in a single day since the pandemic. The county is currently battling 30,196 coronavirus cases and has the highest number of deaths in the state with 946 people dead.

Florida's alarming surge in new cases broke another record on Friday after the state health department confirmed 8,942 cases, nearly doubling the previous record for reported cases in a single day, two days earlier, and 39 new deaths.

Currently, 122,960 people across the state have been infected with the virus and more than 3,360 people have died.

"After all the success we've had in reducing the COVID-19 curve, we can't back down and overload our hospitals, putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more cases in the emergency room," said Giménez.

"Everyone must do their part and follow the rules."

Florida has also lifted other previously lifted restrictions in recent days, including banning alcohol consumption in bars, as Governor Ron Desantis admitted that the transmission of COVID-19 is being fueled by a younger demographic of people from 18 and 35 years,