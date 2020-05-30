The Coronavirus Survivors Hospital bill reaches more than 1 million: & # 39; It's scary & # 39;





The victory of Robert Dennis, a high school teacher, over COVID-19 may be good news for the world. However, it turned out to be quite "scary" for the family given the after-effect of the hospital stay for weeks. The survivor was admitted to Sky Ridge Medical Center for weeks and battled the coronavirus, eventually successfully overcoming the infection. While you're back home after an effective recovery, your journey is still trapped with the virus, as your first statement about the cost of care is well above your expectations. The hospital bill amounts to $ 840,386.94, including only his intensive care unit and intubation for two consecutive weeks. "Seeing that number yesterday for the first bill, it took your breath away again," Suzanne, Robert's wife, who also beat the virus. , he told Denver7. "His medications at the hospital are a quarter of a million dollars," he added. Billing does not yet cover the three weeks Robert spent at Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Also, the wife's move to the emergency room while she was suffering and fighting the virus has yet to be billed. Including all of these, they believe the total bill will easily cross a million and a half dollars. The couple are completely confident in the insurance they have and plan to arrange payments early next week. "I probably would have sat and cried yesterday if I didn't know we have insurance, and that was pretty good, but if you" I don't have the comfort of knowing there's something there, I don't know how you do it right with yourself, "Suzanne said. In a conversation with Denver7, the Colorado Division of Insurance said that patients covered by their department's insurance policies would be protected by state emergency regulation. He added that if a health care unit or hospital received CARES funds, It wouldn't even require hospitals to send bills for Coronavirus treatment.

In addition to what the state and country health administration is doing to make things easier for survivors, Denver7 has also taken a new initiative to make the COVID-19 treatment journey easier for the public through Contact7Cost of Care. With this, patients can navigate the health system and switch to the care they need.

