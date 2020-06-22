If Bolton were really honest, he would have given the book the correct title: "The room where it happened, and where I was standing." As excerpts from the book have leaked in recent days and Bolton began his wave of media to promote the book, he put aside a key theme: his own complicity. Bolton served the president for almost a year and a half, a president who said in a recent interview with ABC that "he rarely reads much" and only receives the President's Daily Brief once or twice a week. He served the president, who also said he did not see making decisions in which being re-elected "was not the main factor." He served in a White House where, according to the same ABC interview, Jared Kushner was the second most powerful person in the White House: Jared Kushner, the guy whose security clearance was denied until Trump impeded the process.

And according to the book, Bolton learned of a litany of unethical, dangerous, and potentially criminal conduct, but he stayed with the administration. The content he dropped in the book and his ABC interview have a common thread: they involve issues for which he was directly responsible, such as China, Ukraine, human rights, and more. On his own, Trump was destroying our national security while serving as a national security adviser.

And yet Bolton stayed for a year and a half. He says he tried to report to the President from time to time and told Trump not to be silly with Kim Jong Un's intentions, for example (at the time Trump accused Bolton of being very "hostile"). But Bolton was not deforming, even saying he said promising things about Trump and Kim even though he really didn't believe what he was saying.

In other words, Bolton was complicit. That is why with each revelation, Bolton is digging himself into a deeper hole. If you were trying to write your redemption song, it's out of tune.

Also, after leaving the administration (Bolton says he quit, Trump says he was fired), he did not testify about the president's behavior and was unable to speak publicly until book sales were on the table. Bolton shares at least one trait with Trump: a desire to cash in on the presidency and blame Democrats for any of their own failures. Bolton told Martha Raddatz of ABC News that he did not testify at impeachment, for example, because of the way House Democrats conducted the impeachment process.

More recently, his actions in the lead-up to the book's release are problematic. As Judge Royce Lambeth wrote on Friday, Bolton "likely jeopardized national security" by revealing classified information. In rushing to publish the book, Bolton "chose not to participate" in the pre-publication review process that he was legally required to comply with.

And he is still ready to shirk his democratic duties. In his interview with ABC, he said that Trump represents "a danger to the republic", which would only be aggravated by re-election. He told The Telegraph in an interview that he will not vote for Trump in November, which then prompted His spokesman to clarify that Bolton will not vote for Biden either. So while he is trying to sell books of his characterization of Trump as unfit, he is still unwilling to take democratic steps to remove him from office.

This is where multitasking unfortunately has to come in, because Bolton is not the only taxpayer-funded administration official who may have damaged our national security during a book bonanza. Bolton is reportedly "questioning the motives of intelligence officials" involved in the pre-publication review process of his book due to mixed messages from officials and what Bolton apparently apparently was his slow progress in the process review. Bolton backed him on Sunday night, saying that during the book's review process, which was delayed for several weeks, Trump had said he did not want the book to be published before the election.

Based on the administration's history to date, his allegations do not come out of left field. The Trump team has used rankings and redactions as public relations tools, including ones that help Trump's personal narratives, redact harmful content, move call transcripts to codeword servers, and more. While Bolton could have sued the administration instead of choosing to publish a book with potentially classified information and break his NDAs with the government, members of the administration may have tried to abuse his power to censor harmful content about the President.

And in writing this report from Bolton's book, the synopsis is, unfortunately, surprising to anyone who has been awake for the past four years: President Trump is a real threat to our national security. Bolton's revelations only add more color to what we already know about Trump competing with despots and intervening in our justice system to help his friends. Bolton alleges, for example, that Trump wanted to intervene in a sanctions case against Iran against a Turkish bank because Erdogan asked him to. We already know that Trump likes to get close to despots like Erdogan and Kim Jong Un (Bolton told Raddatz that Kim Jong Un laughs at Trump's desire to joke around with him and said Trump focused on the photo opportunity associated with its summit). And we already know that Trump is not afraid to dive into ongoing cases to help his friends. Bolton wrote that Trump issued a statement in which he gave Saudi Arabia a free pass on the Khashoggi assassination to distract attention from Ivanka's emails, it just fits with Trump's ongoing strategy of dropping bombs in the media to distract attention from personal problems.

Reading that Trump told Chinese President Xi that he was a concentration camp for Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic minority in China, is horrible, but Trump shatters human rights everywhere, including here at home, not to mention his ban on traveling against Muslims. And, when it comes to interference in foreign elections, we already know that Trump is open to business. Last year, he said he was open to receiving foreign filth on a political rival, so Bolton's claim that Trump requested interference from China's foreign elections is not a surprise.

Bolton may have thought he was throwing bombs with this book and his media blitz, but to say that Putin believes he can "play (Trump) like a fiddle," and that Trump was "desperate" to meet Putin is nothing devastating. We have seen it repeat itself publicly since Trump took office. Bolton also noted that several world leaders have "mastered the art of ringing their bells" – translation: Trump is an easy asset to manipulate. But again, who is surprised? Trump is an open book on how to push him. You just have to look at their Twitter feed to know how to press their buttons.

We don't know whether Bolton's revelations would have made a difference during the impeachment, especially his first-hand evidence that Trump linked U.S. assistance to Ukraine with his demand that Ukraine publicly announce investigations into the Biden family or Bolton's confirmation of another impeachment. witness accounts. And, if the past is a prologue, his revelations will likely do little in terms of influencing the minds of Republican lawmakers and holding them accountable to Trump.

The big question associated with Bolton's book then is, so what?

Republicans in Congress will not make it possible to hold Trump accountable. So the only responsibility will be at the polls when voters decide whether Trump is really "unfit" when they go to the polls in November. In the meantime, however, the damage to our national security has already been done.

POTUS fighting with his former national security adviser is not a strong vote of confidence in the credibility of the US government. Not to mention the fact that Trump is hitting a double by appointing national security advisers who are likely to directly undermine US national security. USA Through its in action. And second, the content of the book further undermines the legitimacy of the United States as a world leader. The president requests electoral interference, he sees our justice system as his personal revenge machine, it is a concentration camp and anti-human rights, to name just a few causes for concern. While Bolton may see no profit from his book, it is payday for Putin and our other enemies.