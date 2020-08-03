The couple faces charges after the Nazi salute, screaming 'white lives matter'

A husband and wife in California were arrested last week on hate crimes and vandalism charges after allegedly getting out of their truck at a traffic stop, making a Nazi salute, and yelling "Only white lives matter" to a black man. and his girlfriend.

Gregory and Rachel Howell, both 29, were arrested Friday for vandalism and hate crimes, the Torrance Police Department said in a statement. Press release. Both were released on the same day on bail, according to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

A woman named Itzel López said she was in the passenger seat while her boyfriend, who is black, was driving home from his birthday party on the night of July 23 when they noticed two people in a van following them for several minutes, KTLA reported.

He said the van pulled up in front of them as it approached a red light at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue around 10:30 p.m. in Torrance, California. The fury on the road soon escalated and López began recording on his cell phone when a man and woman jumped out of their truck and approached the vehicle in which he was traveling.

The video posted on López's Instagram shows a woman, identified as Rachel Howell, wagging her middle finger and screaming "all lives matter b ****". Then he screams, "Only white lives matter." The man identified as Gregory Howell is shown screaming "white power" and making a Nazi salute. He then retrieves a shovel and allegedly hits the victims' car as they drive away. The driver's side mirror of the victims' vehicle was also damaged at some point before López and her boyfriend left.

"We were in shock. We didn't know what was going on, "Lopez told KTLA." I never thought in my life that I was going to experience this. It really is very scary. They don't even know you and are willing to hurt you. "

The victims filed a report with the Torrance Police Department the following day on July 23. Arrest warrants were issued on July 24. Both suspects were located and arrested a week later on Friday.