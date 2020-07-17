The couple from & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Tania and Syngin, explain how the marriage orientation has helped them

EXCLUSIVE: "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Couple Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are working hard to make sure their marriage is long.

The reality TV couple recently told Fox News that they started couples therapy to make sure they are on the same path in life.

"We started … marriage counseling to help us," Tania revealed. "You know, we got together on a whim and we were definitely in vacation mode when we first got together. And we know there's so much love there. If love was the only thing that established a relationship (job), we would (don't) need it (. ..) other help ".

& # 39; 90 DAY FIANCE & # 39; IS & # 39; ESPINOFF & # 39; QUARANTINATED & # 39; INSPIRED IN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

She added: "We started marriage counseling to help us make sure we're on the right track and make sure we're communicating well with each other and making sure that our goals, not just our ultimate goals, are how we got there (it's in sync ) ".

This pair is currently quarantined in Connecticut during the pandemic, but hopes to make a trip to Syngin's native South Africa in the near future.

When they're not busy hanging out with their family (maintaining social distance, of course), Tania and Syngin sometimes watch the comeback season, but seeing themselves on screen can reopen old storylines.

"(It brings) like old arguments that we have already resolved. And it is like, wait, we have already overcome this. We do not have to re-analyze it," Tania admitted.

THE STAR "BEFORE THE 90 DAYS" STEPHANIE MATTO TALKS ABOUT OVERCOMING HER DISEASE

Meanwhile, Syngin said he "hates" arguing on camera. "I'm ashamed," he said, especially in "hot moments and moments of great emotion."

The couple also surf what fans say online as best they can.

"For me, it's kind of dizzy," said Tania, reading the positive and negative comments. "Sometimes I like it in the same breath that they say, 'Run, Syngin, run.' And then at the same time, he said, 'Oh, I'm happy everyone is solving it.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm like, 'So do I have to run or are you happy we're together making it work?'" He asked himself.

But Tania is grateful for the overall experience and feels "grateful" for the people who show "love and appreciation." She said, "It really brightens my day."