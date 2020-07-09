The court filing alleges $ 400K paid to the Zion Williamson family at & # 39; 18

The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson's approval potential now includes an accusation that his family received $ 400,000 from a marketing agency prior to his lonely season for Duke.

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That happened a week after Williamson filed his own lawsuit in North Carolina federal court to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

In Thursday's North Carolina court filings, Ford's attorneys included an affidavit from a California man who said the head of a Canada-based company called Maximum Management Group (MMG) told him he paid the family. from Williamson for his commitment to sign with MMG once he left Duke for the NBA.

The documents include a marketing agreement signed by Williamson with MMG in May 2019, a December 2019 "declaration letter" signed by Williamson and his stepfather agreeing to pay $ 500,000 to MMG President Slavko Duric for "loan repayment" as of October 2018, and a copy of Williamson's South Carolina driver's license.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Williamson's attorney, Jeffrey S. Klein, said those documents were "fraudulent."

"The alleged 'agreements' and the driver's license attached to these documents are fraudulent, and neither Mr. Williamson nor his family knew of or had any dealings with these people," said Klein. "We had previously alerted Ms. Ford's attorneys to both this fact and that we had previously reported the documents to law enforcement as forgery, but still decided to continue with another frivolous presentation."

"This is a desperate and irresponsible attempt to discredit Mr. Williamson the moment he has a chance to live out his dream of playing professional basketball."

The affidavit is from Donald Kreiss, a self-described entrepreneur who worked with athletes and agents in marketing relationships. He had recently contacted Ford and then provided him with the affidavit last week describing interactions with MMG and the Williamson family, according to one of the submissions.

Ford's attorneys have tried to focus on Williamson's eligibility. Their lawsuit stated that Prime Sports violated North Carolina's sports agent law, by not including waivers about the loss of eligibility by signing the contract and the fact that neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered in the state.

Ford's attorneys have argued that the Athletes Uniform Agents Act would not apply if Williamson was not eligible to play college basketball from the start.

Ford's attorneys had tried to have the NBA's No. 1 overall draft pick last summer, and the New Orleans Pelicans rookie answers questions in Florida state court about whether he received inappropriate benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. They had also raised questions about housing for Williamson's family during his career at Duke in a separate presentation in North Carolina.

A Florida appeals court last month granted a suspension to halt proceedings there, shifting focus to the North Carolina case.

Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because he is not involved in the litigation, but released a statement in January that the school had previously reviewed Williamson's eligibility and found no concern.